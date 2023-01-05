Inicio » English » The Doomsday Clock shows when the world will end

The Doomsday Clock shows when the world will end

  • The Doomsday Clock predicts exactly when the world will end.
  • It is the first scientific measurement of this catastrophic hour.
  • We must be prepared for the end of humanity.
In recent years humanity has experienced endless tragic events that make people think that the last days are closer than we think. This is why the Board of Sponsors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the Doomsday Clock, a mechanism for determining how close we are to the end of the world, according to The Daily Digest.
Given this revelation, the big question is: How long do we have left to live? There are many theories about the end of the world — the Bible talks about the apocalypse — but neither science nor religions agree on how life will end on planet Earth. They do all agree it will be tragic.

WHAT WILL THE APOCALYPSE BE LIKE?

End of the World Apocalypse Clock
Photo Twitter
Some say there will be a rain of fire, others speak of great floods, even a meteorite or deep freeze throughout the planet. Some even believe there will be an alien invasion. Although nothing is sure, all are frightening.
That is why the exact time when any of these, or other catastrophes, are likely to occur is being calculated. The Doomsday Clock was not created by a psychic or by a prophet or anything like that, this measurement is based on scientific knowledge, meaning it’s credible and could even be accurate.

WHAT TIME WILL THE WORLD END?

Humanity
Photo Twitter

The clock created by the Board of Sponsors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, scientifically calculates the probability of a man-made catastrophe that ends life as we know it. So according to this scientific approach, how many hours, minutes or seconds are left before the Apocalypse?

The clock establishes that the end of the world will occur at midnight. As a result of the war in Ukraine that began in March of last year, the researchers who work with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set their clock for the last time on January 20, 2022. They have concluded there are 100 seconds left before Armageddon. Filed Under: Doomsday Clock

HOW LONG IS IT LEFT UNTIL THE END?

End of the World Apocalypse Clock
Photo Twitter

The Doomsday Clock’s official statement says: “When the Clock marks 100 seconds to midnight, we are all threatened. The time is dangerous and untenable, and the time to act is now.”

But the end foresees more, since the clock was created in 1947 to measure the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. Now it includes threats such as climate change or pandemics in its estimate. Filed Under: Doomsday Clock

HOW DOES THE CLOCK WORK?

Humanity
Photo Twitter

Scientists who participated in the Manhattan Project (the group that created the atomic bomb during World War II) created the measurement mechanism when verifying the annihilation capacity of the nuclear explosions of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
When the clock was first set around 1947, there were seven minutes remaining before midnight, which symbolizes the end of the world. Given this, researcher SJ Beard wrote for the BBC in 2022: “What we learn from the Doomsday Clock is that our ability to deal with such crises is probably worse than ever.”  Filed Under: Doomsday Clock

