The Doomsday Clock shows when the world will end
The Doomsday Clock predicts exactly when the world will end. It is the first scientific measurement of this catastrophic hour.
WHAT WILL THE APOCALYPSE BE LIKE?
WHAT TIME WILL THE WORLD END?
The clock created by the Board of Sponsors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, scientifically calculates the probability of a man-made catastrophe that ends life as we know it. So according to this scientific approach, how many hours, minutes or seconds are left before the Apocalypse?
The clock establishes that the end of the world will occur at midnight. As a result of the war in Ukraine that began in March of last year, the researchers who work with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set their clock for the last time on January 20, 2022. They have concluded there are 100 seconds left before Armageddon.
HOW LONG IS IT LEFT UNTIL THE END?
The Doomsday Clock’s official statement says: “When the Clock marks 100 seconds to midnight, we are all threatened. The time is dangerous and untenable, and the time to act is now.”
But the end foresees more, since the clock was created in 1947 to measure the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. Now it includes threats such as climate change or pandemics in its estimate.