The Doomsday Clock shows when the world will end

The Doomsday Clock predicts exactly when the world will end.

It is the first scientific measurement of this catastrophic hour.

We must be prepared for the end of humanity.

In recent years humanity has experienced endless tragic events that make people think that the last days are closer than we think. This is why the Board of Sponsors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the Doomsday Clock, a mechanism for determining how close we are to the end of the world, according to The Daily Digest

Given this revelation, the big question is: How long do we have left to live? There are many theories about the end of the world — the Bible talks about the apocalypse — but neither science nor religions agree on how life will end on planet Earth. They do all agree it will be tragic.

WHAT WILL THE APOCALYPSE BE LIKE?

Some say there will be a rain of fire, others speak of great floods, even a meteorite or deep freeze throughout the planet. Some even believe there will be an alien invasion. Although nothing is sure, all are frightening.

That is why the exact time when any of these, or other catastrophes, are likely to occur is being calculated. The Doomsday Clock was not created by a psychic or by a prophet or anything like that, this measurement is based on scientific knowledge, meaning it’s credible and could even be accurate.