Was there an autopsy on Kevin Fret?

The Hispanic rapper’s death shocked the entertainment world.

He was shot eight times. The tragic murder of Kevin Fret, the first openly gay trap singer, who was shot dead on January 10, 2019, remains in the minds of many in the entertainment world. The criminals shot him more than five times while he was riding a motorcycle in the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Four years after his murder, many questions continue to be asked about Kevin Fret’s autopsy. The truth is that, currently, an autopsy on the body of the trap singer has not been confirmed. Murder of singer Kevin Fret in the spotlight again The rapper’s murder sparked a great commotion, especially when Ozuna was implicated as allegedly being responsible for the murder of the Diferente singer. Given this, the Prosecutor’s Office was faced with the task of investigating. In the end Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado was not found guilty. The director and commander of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of San Juan, Mayda Ortiz, declared Kevin Fret dead at 8:07 on the morning of January 10 inside the hospital, according to Primera Hora.

The trap singer was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle The initial reports showed that the incident occurred in the early morning of January 10, 2019. At around 5:30 a.m. some officers who were patrolling the area noticed that someone was staring at another man who was lying on the pavement and they thought it was an accident. It was not until they got closer and could see that the young man had several bullet wounds in his body, that the suspect escaped. At the scene, eight casings belonging to a 40 caliber weapon and a Yamaha motorcycle, which Kevin Fret had been riding, were recovered as evidence, according to Primera Hora.

Was an autopsy performed on Kevin Fret? The young rapper was openly gay, which led investigators to suspect his murder my have been a hate crime. However, the authorities did not give more details about the murder. On Facebook there is a video in which cameras from Lo sé todo went to medical examiner to see if they could get answers about the singer's autopsy to rule out whether any illegal substances had been found in his body. The interim deputy commissioner of Forensics remained low-key about it.

Kevin Fret's body had more than 5 bullet wounds "In the autopsy process, once a family member does the interview, they complete it and that's when we begin to do the autopsy," interim deputy commissioner of forensics, Héctor Figueroa, explained. He was immediately asked if a toxicological test would be carried out on the rapper. "The pathologist determines what types of tests are going to be performed on his body," explained the deputy commissioner. The details of Kevin Fret's autopsy have not been revealed. It is only known that his body had more than five bullet wounds.