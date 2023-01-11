Strange details of Juan Gabriel’s autopsy come to light

New details of Juan Gabriel’s autopsy have surfaced.

The beloved Mexican singer passed away in 2016.

His death has been highly questioned by his fans.

On August 28, 2016, Mexico said goodbye to one of its greatest and most recognized voices. Juan Gabriel lost his life that day due to a heart attack after giving his last concert. He had performed a day earlier at a concert in Los Angeles as part of his MeXXIco es Todo tour.

A representative of the Latin American music legend confirmed the sad news. “Alberto Aguilera Valadez today completed his time and graduated from life,” he said. “Juan Gabriel has not died because, as Alberto said, ‘As long as there is someone who sings my songs, Juan Gabriel will live.'”

Mexico said goodbye to its beloved “Divo de Juárez”

On the night of August 28, hundreds of people and mariachi musicians spontaneously gathered at the composer’s sculpture in Mexico City’s Plaza Garibaldi, where they placed flowers, candles and sang his songs. Some shed tears.

The (then) president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, expressed his condolences through Twitter.

“A voice and a talent that represented Mexico. His music, a legacy to the world. He’s gone too soon. May he rest in peace,” the former president wrote.