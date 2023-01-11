Strange details of Juan Gabriel’s autopsy come to light
New details of Juan Gabriel's autopsy have surfaced. The beloved Mexican singer passed away in 2016. His death has been highly questioned by his fans.
- New details of Juan Gabriel’s autopsy have surfaced.
- The beloved Mexican singer passed away in 2016.
- His death has been highly questioned by his fans.
On August 28, 2016, Mexico said goodbye to one of its greatest and most recognized voices. Juan Gabriel lost his life that day due to a heart attack after giving his last concert. He had performed a day earlier at a concert in Los Angeles as part of his MeXXIco es Todo tour.
A representative of the Latin American music legend confirmed the sad news. “Alberto Aguilera Valadez today completed his time and graduated from life,” he said. “Juan Gabriel has not died because, as Alberto said, ‘As long as there is someone who sings my songs, Juan Gabriel will live.'”
Mexico said goodbye to its beloved “Divo de Juárez”
On the night of August 28, hundreds of people and mariachi musicians spontaneously gathered at the composer’s sculpture in Mexico City’s Plaza Garibaldi, where they placed flowers, candles and sang his songs. Some shed tears.
The (then) president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, expressed his condolences through Twitter.
“A voice and a talent that represented Mexico. His music, a legacy to the world. He’s gone too soon. May he rest in peace,” the former president wrote.
Obama sent his condolences
Former US President Barack Obama issued a statement reacting to the death of Juan Gabriel saying: “For more than 40 years, Juan Gabriel brought his beloved Mexican music to millions, transcending borders and generations.”
In 2002 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and achieved international recognition, such as the 2016 Billboard Award for Latin Pop Album of the Year and Latin Pop Albums Solo Artist of the Year for his album Los Duo.
What did Juan Gabriel’s autopsy show?
Joao Aquilera, youngest son of the artist Juan Gabriel, released his father’s death certificate, seven months after his death. The document reveals the Divo de Juárez’s cause of death. Apparently he died due to respiratory problems.
The singer’s death was controversial because, at the time, the autopsy was not carried out a few hours after the body arrived at the coroner and it was said that he had died because of cardiac arrest. His son said what really happened.
Fans wanted to know everything
According to La Vanguardia, the document rules out the presence of harmful substances and highlights that the autopsy was not carried out at the time because the singer’s family did not request it.
In addition, the document also stresses that on the morning of August 28, Juan Gabriel asked his assistant for an oxygen tank because he could not breathe well. A few hours later, Gabriel walked into the bathroom and collapsed. FILED UNDER: Juan Gabriel’s autopsy