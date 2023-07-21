Univision’s Despierta America welcomes guest-host Gaby Espina.

When is the famous actress appearing on the show?

Viewers can’t contain their excitement. MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio presents new podcasts on a variety of topics, with something for everyone. CLICK THE IMAGE TO LISTEN TO SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA

A new face on Despierta América Despierta América often welcomes special guests and surprises its viewers. In line with this tradition, the morning show has recently revealed that a new host will be joining the program. For loyal followers of this Univision show, such unexpected occurrences are not uncommon. The Despierta América family frequently delights its beloved audience with surprises, often several times a month.

Despierta América welcomes a famous actress The morning show made a surprising announcement about a popular face returning to Hispanic television. A highly esteemed actress and former Telemundo talent will be gracing Univision once again, sparking intrigue among viewers. Gaby Espino took to Instagram to share her excitement: «Tomorrow, I have an appointment with Univision. I am thrilled and overjoyed to be able to connect directly with the Latino community, and what better way to do it than on the top morning show.»

Gaby Espino will appear on Despierta América! Earlier this morning, Gaby Espino confirmed through the program’s Instagram that she will be making a special guest appearance on Despierta América. While many had hoped Gaby would join the show permanently, we regret to inform you that this is not the case. Nonetheless, Gaby expressed her excitement and enthusiasm about appearing as a guest host alongside Karla Martínez, Francisca, Alan Tacher and others.

Viewers react to the news The announcement of Gaby Espino’s appearance on the show sparked immediate reactions from viewers, who expressed their excitement and happiness. Many commented on the show’s Instagram post: «It looks like Univision has found their new queen.» «I can’t wait to see her!» «She is truly number one.» «How is this even possible?!» «I love it!» «This is so exciting!» The positive comments showcased the enthusiasm and support from fans of the actress.