People criticize ‘Despierta América’ host Francisca’s looks: Did Dayanara Torres outshine her? (PHOTO)
Dayanara Torres was a guest on Despierta America recently and people praised the former Miss Universe who is undoubtedly one of the most beloved figures among Latinos in the US. However, some say she outshone host Francisca.
Many months have passed since Francisca decided to make a radical change by cutting her hair and embracing its natural curls. Some loved her new look but many are critical of it.
Francisca was mocked online
Dayanara Torres showed off her figure in a form-fitting orange dress with a side slit that revealed her toned legs. She also sported shorter hair which made her look younger and fresher.
As if it were the first week after her radical makeover, Francisca received many negative messages about her hair. People also criticized her outfit, her physique and even the way she posed in the photo.
Did Dayanara Torres spark the negativity towards Francisca?
In the comments on the photo, which also includes Jomari Goyso, people flattered Dayanara: «So pretty and beautiful our eternal queen of the universe Dayanara Torres.» «Dayanara looked prettier long hair with short hair looks thinner.” “A super cute lady.” “She is the eternal queen.” “Our beautiful beauty queen.”
However, they lashed out at Francisca: «I better not say anything to Francisca.» «Close your legs a little more.» «Close your legs.” “You are beautiful and talented, but please admit it once and for all, the natural style does not go with you…”
Do people want the former beauty queen to join Despierta América?
In a previous post by Despierta América, people were merciless about Francisca’s appearance: “That afro makes you look more stubborn.” “This Francisca doesn’t even know how to stand, what did they see in this woman because she is not pretty and ordinary at all.”
Should Dayanara Torres join the morning as a permanent host? Many people are asking for this: «She should be added to the Program, permanently.» «She is very pretty I like her very much. She looks very sweet too.» «We would love to see her every day in Despierta America.» «I love her charisma.” “She is a lady.” “She is very sweet and you can see the appreciation and affection for the entire team!!”