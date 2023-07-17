Did Dayanara Torres outshine Francisca on Despierta América?

People criticized the host’s looks online.

What did they say about Francisca?

Dayanara Torres was a guest on Despierta America recently and people praised the former Miss Universe who is undoubtedly one of the most beloved figures among Latinos in the US. However, some say she outshone host Francisca.

Many months have passed since Francisca decided to make a radical change by cutting her hair and embracing its natural curls. Some loved her new look but many are critical of it.

Francisca was mocked online

Dayanara Torres showed off her figure in a form-fitting orange dress with a side slit that revealed her toned legs. She also sported shorter hair which made her look younger and fresher.

As if it were the first week after her radical makeover, Francisca received many negative messages about her hair. People also criticized her outfit, her physique and even the way she posed in the photo.