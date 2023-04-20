David Ostrosky had his arm amputated after doctors found a tumor
Tragic news once again hits show business in Mexico. According to a source close to actor David Ostrosky, he recently had his arm amputated after doctors found a tumor.
The news shocked the world of Mexican soap operas. Ostrosky had left Vencer la Ausencia during production because he was having severe pain in his neck and spine.
TV Notas spoke to a close friend of the actor who stated that David Ostrosky had his arm amputated after doctors found a tumor. He had been undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
David Ostrosky then had an MRI that detected the abnormal lump in his arm. The anonymous friend also said that he has not confirmed whether or not it was cancer.
David Ostrosky’s arm was amputated at the shoulder
Ostrosky’s close friend said out that the actor’s arm was amputated at the shoulder in order to prevent another limb or organ from being affected later.
The friend stated that he had received chemotherapy for a couple of months and then tried immunotherapy. He did not give more details about his treatment or diagnosis.
Ostrosky’s close friend says the actor is fine
Ostrosky’s close friend said out that he does not know how big the actor’s tumor was, however, he said that David is in good spirits, according to TV Notas.
“Yes, he is in very good health and as far as I know, in a few more days he will be at home recovering. They calculate that in a month and a half or two months he will be ready to return to the stage with his characteristic smile, ”said the anonymous friend.