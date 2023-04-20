Actor David Ostrosky had his arm amputated recently.

Doctors found a tumor.

A close friend of the actor spoke to the press about his illness.

Tragic news once again hits show business in Mexico. According to a source close to actor David Ostrosky, he recently had his arm amputated after doctors found a tumor.

The news shocked the world of Mexican soap operas. Ostrosky had left Vencer la Ausencia during production because he was having severe pain in his neck and spine.

David Ostrosky had his arm amputated

TV Notas spoke to a close friend of the actor who stated that David Ostrosky had his arm amputated after doctors found a tumor. He had been undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

David Ostrosky then had an MRI that detected the abnormal lump in his arm. The anonymous friend also said that he has not confirmed whether or not it was cancer.