Maribel Guardia discovers a tumor: Does she have cancer?

Maribel Guardia breaks her silence and confirms suspicions.

She discovered a tumor.

She announces she will undergo surgery next year.

A piece of news recently began to circulate about one of the most popular actresses and dancers in the entertainment world, Maribel Guardia. It seems that, little by little, things have worsened for the Que madre tan padre star.

Her mother has been battling breast cancer for the second time and now the actress recently discovered a tumor and was afraid that it may be cancer. Now she will have to undergo surgery.

Maribel Guardia’s difficulty as her mother, Vilma Chacón, battles cancer

The actress shared the news in an interview with Imagen TV’s De Primera Mano. She revealed that doctors had discovered a tumor, which caused her great concern due to her family history, since her biological mother died of this disease.

"My mom's thing, God bless her, they operated on her and it turned out excellent, the operation was a success. Now we have to see later if they can give her chemo but for now this was a great step… they can operate on your breast, but no one can operate on the spirit, attitude is very important," Maribel Guardia said.