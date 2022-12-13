Maribel Guardia discovers a tumor: Does she have cancer?
Maribel Guardia breaks her silence and confirms suspicions. She discovered a tumor. She announces she will undergo surgery next year.
A piece of news recently began to circulate about one of the most popular actresses and dancers in the entertainment world, Maribel Guardia. It seems that, little by little, things have worsened for the Que madre tan padre star.
Her mother has been battling breast cancer for the second time and now the actress recently discovered a tumor and was afraid that it may be cancer. Now she will have to undergo surgery.
Maribel Guardia’s difficulty as her mother, Vilma Chacón, battles cancer
The actress shared the news in an interview with Imagen TV’s De Primera Mano. She revealed that doctors had discovered a tumor, which caused her great concern due to her family history, since her biological mother died of this disease.
"My mom's thing, God bless her, they operated on her and it turned out excellent, the operation was a success. Now we have to see later if they can give her chemo but for now this was a great step… they can operate on your breast, but no one can operate on the spirit, attitude is very important," Maribel Guardia said.
The actress says that her tumor has been tested
“I was very depressed about my mother, but curiously she was the one who got me up… I also did a lot of tests, so I have to do some surgery in January.” The program asked if there was some change in her body: “I wish it were aesthetic, no. It’s an operation that I have to do,” Maribel Guardia told De Primera Mano.
Later the media asked if it was something serious and, with all the sincerity in the world, the Costa Rican actress replied, "No, thank God not because I had a biopsy and it was fine. But I sure have to have surgery in January. Something there, but I'm not going to say it now, I'll tell you later," concluded the singer.
Maribel Guardia reveals that she will undergo surgery in January
Fortunately, the tumor that was detected is benign and the Costa Rican actress is out of danger, however, she will have to undergo an operation to have it removed and prevent it from spreading and causing any damage to the health of Maribel Guardia.
The Corona de lágrimas star will reveal more details after undergoing surgery to explain exactly what is going on with her health, as she told De Primera Mano, with the same positivity that she showed while her mother Vilma Chacón was battling cancer. the actress is assimilating the news.