Cuban musician Roberto Armada dies in Miami.

He was one of the great promoters of rock in Cuba in the ’80s.

The cause of his death is revealed. Rocker Roberto Armada dies. Once again, there has been a death in the music world and hundreds of fans are mourning him. We’re talking about Cuban musician Roberto Armada, better known as Skippy, who died in Miami. Armada was a prominent rocker in the ’80s and ’90s in his native Cuba. His death was reported by Wyrd Magazine. They mourn his loss. Cuban rocker Roberto Armada dies Roberto Armada had been battling lung and pancreatic cancer. CiberCuba reports that Skippy was one of the great promoters of rock music in Cuba. The magazine shared that, “Skippy was one of the great promoters of Cuban rock in the ’80s and worked on various projects, including Dark Metal, Sentence and the iconic band Venus.”

“One of the great promoters of rock” On Facebook, Wyrd Magazine stressed that Skippy was a member of was one of the most influential bands in Cuba: “The Venus band is considered one of the most influential bands on the national scene and their own songs marked a before and after in rock made on the Island.” “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing in Miami of one of the great pioneers of Cuban rock of the 80’s, affectionately known to all by the nickname Skippy. In these difficult times, we want to express our most sincere condolences to his family and friends,” they added in their post.

Skippy is remembered fondly Junior Hernández Castro, author of the Cuban rock and metal blog El Friki Periodista, revealed that two years ago when he began to investigate the history of Cuban rock, he learned about Armada and had nothing but praise for the musician. “Everyone remembered him as a charismatic and extravagant guy, a showman on bass who wrapped his arms in duct tape and gave his all on stage. The same with his soul group, Venus, as with Dark Metal or Judgment. Today, with the additional shame of not having met him, I come across the news of his death in Miami,” he said on his Facebook.

How did Armada’s band disappear? “A couple of years ago, when I began to investigate the history of Cuban rock, a character that was inevitably repeated caught my attention. My condolences go out to family, friends, fellow musicians, and fans. Light to you, Skippy, and thanks for everything,” the blogger added in the post. Another internet user recalled when in the ’80s and ’90s, the government’s cultural policy considered rockers lazy and delinquent. “Venus was considered a bad influence for the youth of that time, so all the spaces were closed to them until they disappeared.”