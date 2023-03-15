The cost of Green Cards and other USCIS processes could skyrocket

The cost of a Green Card could skyrocket soon.

US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) fees will also increase.

The proposed increases are to cover operating costs.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) recently proposed a rule that would significantly raise the cost of Green Cards and other fees related to immigration.

At the beginning of 2023, USCIS published a statement about adjusting certain fees for immigration and naturalization processes. Immigration lawyer, Alma Rosa Nieto, has some recommendations for those who want to become US residents.

Why will the cost of a Green Card increase?

According to Marca, the cost of a Green Card in the US could increase. USCIS says the increase is necessary to support the department’s operations.

In addition to avoiding a backlog of applications in the future, they say the new fees will help the USCIS recover operating costs and process applications faster.