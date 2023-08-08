The flu is a widespread illness that affects millions each year.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses.

Recognizing common flu symptoms

Common symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose.

Muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue are also typical signs of influenza.

These symptoms often appear suddenly and can be severe.

Early recognition can lead to prompt medical care and reduce complications.