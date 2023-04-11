The CDC issues an alert about the Marburg virus.

The CDC issues a Marburg virus alert in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert for doctors regarding an outbreak of the virus in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

The CDC warns doctors the US about the virus outbreak, which hasn’t been seen in this country for the moment. However, they’re warning health care workers to keep an eye out.

According to CNN, Marburg virus outbreaks have appeared in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. Therefore, on Thursday, April 6, a health notice was issued in this regard by the CDC in the US.

The Marburg virus is a lethal and rare viral fever that causes uncontrolled bleeding, similar to Ebola. So although the disease has not yet been detected in the country, the CDC is recommending that doctors in the US keep an eye out for cases.