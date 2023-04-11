Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US

CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • The CDC issues an alert about the Marburg virus.
  • There are outbreaks in two African nations.
  • They explain what doctors should look out for.

The CDC issues a Marburg virus alert in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert for doctors regarding an outbreak of the virus in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

The CDC warns doctors the US about the virus outbreak, which hasn’t been seen in this country for the moment. However, they’re warning health care workers to keep an eye out.

CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US

CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US
PHOTO Shutterstock

According to CNN, Marburg virus outbreaks have appeared in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. Therefore, on Thursday, April 6, a health notice was issued in this regard by the CDC in the US.

The Marburg virus is a lethal and rare viral fever that causes uncontrolled bleeding, similar to Ebola. So although the disease has not yet been detected in the country, the CDC is recommending that doctors in the US keep an eye out for cases.

There is a Marburg outbreak in Africa

CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US after outbreaks in Africa
PHOTO Shutterstock

With outbreaks in the African countries of Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania, the CDC has issued a warning for the United States.

The CDC points out that, despite the low risk and the fact that no cases have yet been recorded in the US, health professionals must be alert to any imported cases. They also explained what to do in the event of a case.

How is Marburg spread?

How is Marburg spread?
PHOTO Shutterstock

The Marburg virus is only contagious when someone has symptoms. Marburg symptoms include headaches, muscle and joint pain, loss of appetite, fever, gastrointestinal issues and unexplained bleeding.

Unlike COVID-19, this virus is not airborne, but it can be transmitted through blood or other fluids of the person infected with it. It can also be spread through the fluids of infected animals.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
National
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Balean youtuber Tanner Cook

YouTuber shot making prank video in a Virginia mall

Miracle? Priest says something amazing happened with the hosts at mass

CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US
Trump arresto

Will he rot in jail? Trump could be facing more than 100 years in prison

Man walked into Evansville Walmart carrying a rifle