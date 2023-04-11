CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US
The CDC issues an alert about the Marburg virus. There are outbreaks in two African nations. They explain what doctors should look out for.
- The CDC issues an alert about the Marburg virus.
- There are outbreaks in two African nations.
- They explain what doctors should look out for.
The CDC issues a Marburg virus alert in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert for doctors regarding an outbreak of the virus in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.
The CDC warns doctors the US about the virus outbreak, which hasn’t been seen in this country for the moment. However, they’re warning health care workers to keep an eye out.
CDC issues Marburg virus alert in US
According to CNN, Marburg virus outbreaks have appeared in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. Therefore, on Thursday, April 6, a health notice was issued in this regard by the CDC in the US.
The Marburg virus is a lethal and rare viral fever that causes uncontrolled bleeding, similar to Ebola. So although the disease has not yet been detected in the country, the CDC is recommending that doctors in the US keep an eye out for cases.
There is a Marburg outbreak in Africa
With outbreaks in the African countries of Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania, the CDC has issued a warning for the United States.
The CDC points out that, despite the low risk and the fact that no cases have yet been recorded in the US, health professionals must be alert to any imported cases. They also explained what to do in the event of a case.
How is Marburg spread?
The Marburg virus is only contagious when someone has symptoms. Marburg symptoms include headaches, muscle and joint pain, loss of appetite, fever, gastrointestinal issues and unexplained bleeding.
Unlike COVID-19, this virus is not airborne, but it can be transmitted through blood or other fluids of the person infected with it. It can also be spread through the fluids of infected animals.