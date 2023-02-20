Former MLB catcher Tim McCarver dies.

He won the World Series twice.

McCarver made his Major League debut with the Cardinals.

The world of baseball is in mourning! Two-time World Series champion turned small-screen star Tim McCarver has died at the age of 81. The MLB confirmed the news and reported the iconic player’s cause of death.

“Tim McCarver was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a respected teammate and one of the most influential voices our game has known.,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement following the unfortunate news.

How did Tim McCarver die?

“As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game,” the MLB commissioner’s statement said.

“Tim’s approach enhanced the fan experience on our biggest stages and on the broadcasts of the Mets, the Yankees and the Cardinals,” added the Major League Baseball official after confirming the death.