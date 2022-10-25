Bryce Harper catapults the Phillies to the World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. Bryce Harper is the star of the show. The team celebrated.
Bryce Harper kicked off the Phillies’ postseason festivities on the mound, calling out his teammates to the spot where the spree was about to begin for the champions. “Everyone, inside! Come on,” he yelled.
With his hat thrown back, Harper walked into the dugout and raised his arms in jubilation as the Philly fans chanted “MV3! MV3!” The Phillies proceeded to unleash their celebration in the clubhouse. Harper was the architect of the moment by fulfilling the promise that he made to Philadelphia after signing the most lucrative free agent contract in baseball history.
Bryce Harper has hit at will
This season, Bryce Harper has hit to his heart’s content and, with the National League title on the line, the slugger responded with the defining moment of his four-year career with the Phillies. Harper hit his fifth home run of the postseason, a two-run shot in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the slugger with the $330 million contract took the Phillies to a 4-game victory Sunday 4-3 over the San Diego Padres and earned them a pass to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
The game-winning home run, the one that seemed to be fate from the moment he stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning with the Phillies and their fans anticipating that Harper was going to answer once again.
“I looked into the dugout so they could see that I did it for them”
“I hit the ball, and I looked into the dugout so they could see I did it for them,” Harper said. “It’s for this whole team, for this whole organization.” Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer as Philadelphia continued its unlikely march to the NL title and will now contend for its first Fall Classic championship since 2008.
After finishing third in the East Division of the National League, the Phillies are still surprising and now they are in the World Series. Houston leads 3-0 in its series against the New York Yankees for the American League title. The fourth game was played on Sunday night in New York. The Fall Classic will kick off Friday night at the home of the AL champion.
Bryce Harper: The Most Valuable Player in the National League
Harper was proclaimed the Most Valuable Player of the National League, and by placing the trophy on the stand, he made it clear that he is going for much more. “This really doesn’t matter to me, but MLB has forced me to do it,” Harper said, according to The Associated Press.
JT Realmuto led-off the bottom of the inning against the Venezuelan reliever Robert Suarez and Harper lined a 98 mph sinker on a 2-2 count down the opposite flank. The ball fell into the left field stands, again unleashing the delirium of 45,485 fans inside the stadium. With information from the AP.