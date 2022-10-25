Bryce Harper catapults the Phillies to the World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series.

Bryce Harper is the star of the show.

The team celebrated.

Bryce Harper kicked off the Phillies’ postseason festivities on the mound, calling out his teammates to the spot where the spree was about to begin for the champions. “Everyone, inside! Come on,” he yelled.

With his hat thrown back, Harper walked into the dugout and raised his arms in jubilation as the Philly fans chanted “MV3! MV3!” The Phillies proceeded to unleash their celebration in the clubhouse. Harper was the architect of the moment by fulfilling the promise that he made to Philadelphia after signing the most lucrative free agent contract in baseball history.

Bryce Harper has hit at will

This season, Bryce Harper has hit to his heart’s content and, with the National League title on the line, the slugger responded with the defining moment of his four-year career with the Phillies. Harper hit his fifth home run of the postseason, a two-run shot in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the slugger with the $330 million contract took the Phillies to a 4-game victory Sunday 4-3 over the San Diego Padres and earned them a pass to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

The game-winning home run, the one that seemed to be fate from the moment he stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning with the Phillies and their fans anticipating that Harper was going to answer once again.