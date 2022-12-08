Félix Greco’s cause of death is revealed.

He worked on Bailando por un sueño.

How the beloved choreographer’s death was announced.

The world of dance is in mourning for the death of beloved choreographer and star of tv dance shows, Félix Greco. He is best remembered for his appearances as a judge on various shows such as Bailando por un sueño and Mi sueño es bailar.

Born in Puerto Rico, Félix Greco began his career at the age of seven when he moved to New York, where he participated in productions such as CATS and Expreso Astral, according to El Financiero. By the 1980s, he was working as a choreographer for famous groups such as Timbiriche and Fresas con Crema.

How did Felix Greco die?

Televisa Espectáculos made the sad announcement on Twitter, writing: “The choreographer Félix Greco died this Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. due to cardiac arrest,” along with an image of the beloved artist, who also participated in children’s telenovelas on Televisa.

Greco appeared on Complices al Rescate, Amigos por siempre, and Alebrijes y Rebujos, according to El Financiero. The choreographer shared his criticism of the TV phenomenon in Mexico, Bailando por un sueño, according to PorEsto.