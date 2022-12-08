Celebrity choreographer Félix Greco dies
Félix Greco's cause of death is revealed. He worked on Bailando por un sueño. How the beloved choreographer's death was announced.
The world of dance is in mourning for the death of beloved choreographer and star of tv dance shows, Félix Greco. He is best remembered for his appearances as a judge on various shows such as Bailando por un sueño and Mi sueño es bailar.
Born in Puerto Rico, Félix Greco began his career at the age of seven when he moved to New York, where he participated in productions such as CATS and Expreso Astral, according to El Financiero. By the 1980s, he was working as a choreographer for famous groups such as Timbiriche and Fresas con Crema.
How did Felix Greco die?
Televisa Espectáculos made the sad announcement on Twitter, writing: “The choreographer Félix Greco died this Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. due to cardiac arrest,” along with an image of the beloved artist, who also participated in children’s telenovelas on Televisa.
Greco appeared on Complices al Rescate, Amigos por siempre, and Alebrijes y Rebujos, according to El Financiero. The choreographer shared his criticism of the TV phenomenon in Mexico, Bailando por un sueño, according to PorEsto.
“A few days ago he passed out”
Greco was hospitalized shortly before he died but was unable to recover, according to Televisa Espectáculos. “A few days ago he had a fainting spell that sent him to a hospital in Mexico City, but he did not recover. He was 71 years old,” added Televisa Espectáculos in the Twitter post.
Shortly after, the Twitter account shared a video with several of Félix Greco’s appearances, dances, and choreography. “It’s a shame, may he rest in peace.” “Condolences to his family,” some users commented.
Mourning the death of Felix Greco
The choreographer to the stars founded the Félix Greco Centro de Desarrollo Artístico in 2018, where he sought to promote young people pursuing dance in Mexico, according to El Financiero. People continue to post tributes on social media.
“Man with a huge heart, disciplined, demanding and joyful. He rests in peace. Thank you for the opportunity to take classes at your institute.” “Poor thing, he was very nice and funny… May he rest in peace from Argentina.”
“Rest in peace my dear teacher”
Young singer Mafer Gonzáles wrote an emotional message on Facebook about Félix Greco’s death. “Sad news… rest in peace my dear teacher. My first dance teacher, where we all died in his classes but loved the way he taught us,” she wrote.
Thank you for everything Felix Greco. Everyone who saw #codigofama will remember him. A joy to coincide in this life,” added the young singer and musician. “Thank you, teacher, for all his teaching,” wrote another user. With information from Por Esto.