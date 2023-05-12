Chiquis gets “cheeky” presenting her new line of shapewear (PHOTOS)

Jenni Rivera’s daughter presented her new shapewear line.

She had a cheeky photo session with other models.

Did she choose models who were less attractive?

Chiquis Rivera gets cheeky when presenting her new shapewear line. Chiquis joined the photo session and the singer proudly showed her assets along with the other models.

However, many were left wondering if the singer chose her fellow models to make her look better. She announced her shapewear line on social media.

Chiquis gets cheeky showcasing her shapewear line

The daughter of the La Diva de la Banda was happy to share the news that she’s launching a new line of products. On this occasion, she’s presenting a shapewear line, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 12.

To announce her new products, she shared a photo session with her followers where she was posing with two other models, wearing the new shapewear and leaving little to the imagination.