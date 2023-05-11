Chiquis Rivera says she wants to have a threesome!

Did Chiquis say she wants to have a threesome?

Jenni Rivera’s daughter makes a surprising confession.

What does her boyfriend think? Chiquis, the controversial daughter of late singer Jenni Rivera, has once again given everyone something to talk about, since she has expressed her interest in having a threesome with her boyfriend and another woman. Much has been said about what a good relationship Chiquis has with her current boyfriend Emilio Sánchez, since he seems to be very much in love with La Abeja Reina. In the past, the singer said that she was 20% gay and, at that time, she gave details of what she did with her previous girlfriend. Jenni Rivera’s daughter makes a confession Since her breakup with Lorenzo Mendez, Chiquis has been shameless on social media, and at her concerts, leaving little to the imagination by appearing completely nude in photographs and wearing revealing costumes on stage. Now, in a podcast, Jenni Rivera’s daughter talked about the possibility of having a threesome with her boyfriend and another girl. She revealed that she had a girlfriend when she was 23 and that there are times when she wants to kiss a woman again.

Does Chiquis Rivera want to have a threesome with her boyfriend? On that topic, she did not rule out the possibility of inviting a woman into her bed along with her boyfriend. However, she made it clear there were certain conditions. She also said Emilio Sánchez isn’t opposed to the idea. “We’ve also talked about, maybe, a little bit later (doing the threesome) eventually, maybe… I don’t know if I’m ready for that yet… or if I’ll ever be ready to bring another girl, you know, we’ve talked about it,” Chiquis said.

“We are very open to that possibility” “We talked about it when we were in Mexico City, when I was going to do the lunarios. We’ve talked about it a little deeper and I thought, ‘Yeah… let’s do it.’ He knows that I have to choose her, he cannot know her name, he will never know her number. If we are going to do our thing, we are going to have fun,” she continued. “I have never had a threesome, I just want to clarify. I don’t know if Emilio has had one. He will never tell me. We are never going to talk about it because he is very reserved but I have never been in a threesome, not even with two guys… never in any kind of trio, but we have talked about it and we are very open to that possibility.”

Chiquis Rivera and her boyfriend are criticized Internet users reacted: “After crying for a while they say it’s my private life, don’t interfere when they talk about this and then blame the media.” “If she messed with her stepfather, she shouldn’t get into threesomes,” said a couple of netizens. “If they are two consenting adults, I don’t see anything wrong with it. Many in a couple are bisexual and many couples have preferences and invite other people into their sexual life.” “Very bad idea, I don’t understand how they can share the person they say they love. No matter how modern they are, that always ends badly,” the messages continued.