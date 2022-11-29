Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years for rape

Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years.

He was accused of sexual crimes including rape.

A Chinese court determined his sentence. 13 YEAR SENTENCE! Popular Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, has been sentenced to prison by a Chinese court for sexual offenses including rape. The 32-year-old was apprehended by the authorities in 2021 and now he has received his sentence. Kris Wu rose to fame with the famous group EXO. He was with them for two years before leaving the band due to legal problems with his contract, according to Soompi. He's accused of raping three women.

What was Kris Wu convicted of? Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu received 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and one year and 10 months for the “crime of gathering a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” at a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women who they had gotten drunk, The Associated Press reported. According to CNN, the EXO singer received his sentence from the Beijing Chaoyangal People’s Court who decided a fixed term of 13 years for both crimes. At the moment, the identities of the victims who were involved in the case that landed Kris Wu in jail are unknown.

The singer must also pay a fine Wu was also fined 600 million yuan ($83.7 million) for evading taxes by underreporting earnings from performances, advertising and other sources of income, The Associated Press reported. His sentence not only determines the amount of money he will be paying, but also states that at the end of the 13 years the singer will be deported to Canada. "Based on the facts… the nature, circumstances and harmful consequences of the offense, the court rendered the above ruling," the court said in an online statement. A Canadian diplomat was in court to hear the sentence, said the press release they gave at the end of the hearing.

How long has he been in jail? Wu has been detained since August 2021 as police conducted an investigation in response to comments online that he "repeatedly lured young women" into sexual relationships according to a police statement at the time, reported The Associated Press. That year, a teenage girl accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk. The artist, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, denied the accusation. The teen later said that seven other women contacted her to say that Wu lured them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were under 18.