Chinese couple charged with murdering South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong
South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong was found dead in a ditch. A Chinese couple has been charged with her murder.Police reveal what they believe happened.
- South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong was found dead in a ditch.
- A Chinese couple has been charged with her murder.
- Police reveal what they believe happened.
Chinese couple charged with murdering South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong. Ahyeong’s body was found in a ditch in Cambodia on June 6. Byun Ah-yeong, popularly known by her nickname ‘BJ Ahyeong’, was wrapped in a red rug.
After she was reported missing, Cambodian police reported that they had found the body of a young woman in a ditch. It was later confirmed it was the beautiful influencer who had been missing for some time.
South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong’s body was found in a ditch
Byun Ah-yeong, who was 33 years old, was found dead on June 6. According to the Daily Mail, a Chinese couple who ran a medical clinic are being charged in her death.
The young woman, originally from South Korea, was found lying in a ditch in Phnom Penh. The Daily Mail reported that she was allegedly being treated at a medical clinic run by Lai Wenshao, 30, and his girlfriend Cai Huijuan, 39.
Chinese couple charged with murdering BJ Ahyeong
The Daily Mail reported that Lai Wenshao and Cai Huijuan have been charged with murdering BJ Ahyeong. They told authorities that she died after having seizures while they were treating her.
They said she arrived at their clinic on June 4. According to their statements, when she died they panicked and dumped her body in a remote location.
BJ Ahyeong had decided to quit social media
The Daily Mail reported that the 33-year-old influencer had planned to retire from social media and continue her life out of the spotlight. She had more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.
A spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the facts are still being investigated. «The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance necessary to the bereaved family in a timely manner.»