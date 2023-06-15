South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong was found dead in a ditch.

A Chinese couple has been charged with her murder.

Police reveal what they believe happened.

After she was reported missing, Cambodian police reported that they had found the body of a young woman in a ditch. It was later confirmed it was the beautiful influencer who had been missing for some time.

Byun Ah-yeong, who was 33 years old, was found dead on June 6. According to the Daily Mail, a Chinese couple who ran a medical clinic are being charged in her death.

The young woman, originally from South Korea, was found lying in a ditch in Phnom Penh. The Daily Mail reported that she was allegedly being treated at a medical clinic run by Lai Wenshao, 30, and his girlfriend Cai Huijuan, 39.