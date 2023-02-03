Chicharito shows off his girlfriend and people say he bought her (PHOTOS)
Chicharito shared images of his weekend with his followers.The Mexican footballer surprised fans with photos of his girlfriend. People say he bought her.
Javier Hernández, better known as “Chicharito”, shared some photos showing off his weekend in Los Cabos with his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson. Now people are accusing him of being a bad father and even saying he bought his girlfriend. However, the couple has been together since last year.
People are going after the Mexican soccer player in the comments. It is not a secret that Hernández is in love now and that he also has a long list of former loves, so it is not surprising that people are critical on social media.
Chicharito’s list of exes
Before Nicole McPherson and his ex-wife Sarah Kohan, the footballer was linked to other women, including actress Camila Sodi. The Mexican footballer also dated a couple of women in the media before landing in the arms of his current girlfriend.
When he was still playing for Chivas, he had a long relationship with host Leticia Sahagún, which lasted more than nine years. She was followed by his relationship with Lucía Villalón, a Spanish sports journalist. Their relationship was heading towards marriage but it ended due to his cheating. Hernández allegedly cheated on Villalón with Camila Sodi and they had a brief relationship until he started dating Spanish actress, Andrea Duro, which also didn’t last long. Finally Chicharito met Sarah.
Chicharito and Sarah Kohan’s brief marriage
In 2019, Chicharito and Sarah met at a hotel and fell in love quickly. They were married in secret just a few months after they met.
However, the romance was not strong enough and by the end of 2020 the couple announced their separation. The couple had two children named Noah and Nala, who they don’t post about on social media.
Chicharito shows off his new girlfriend
Recently, Chicharito shared some photos of his weekend in Los Cabos on social media, where he’s smiling. However, what quickly caught the attention of netizens were the pics with his new girlfriend.
Chicharito shared a couple of photos with Ecuadorian model Nicole McPherson where they looked very happy enjoying a getaway as a couple. However, his post was immediately criticized.
People say Chicharito bought his girlfriend
After Chicharito shared the photos of his romantic weekend, internet users immediately commented. While some disapproved of how he spent his time, others took the opportunity to make fun of his relationship and even said he bought his girlfriend.
“The one who falls in love the most.” “What’s up now all the men with young women bought.” “He falls in love very quickly.” “Another that when the money runs out, love runs out.” “Wow, he falls in love every month with different girls!?” “to look after your children better!” See more comments about the footballer’s photos here.