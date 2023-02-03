Chicharito shared images of his weekend with his followers.

The Mexican footballer surprised fans with photos of his girlfriend.

People say he bought her.

Javier Hernández, better known as “Chicharito”, shared some photos showing off his weekend in Los Cabos with his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson. Now people are accusing him of being a bad father and even saying he bought his girlfriend. However, the couple has been together since last year.

People are going after the Mexican soccer player in the comments. It is not a secret that Hernández is in love now and that he also has a long list of former loves, so it is not surprising that people are critical on social media.

Chicharito’s list of exes

Before Nicole McPherson and his ex-wife Sarah Kohan, the footballer was linked to other women, including actress Camila Sodi. The Mexican footballer also dated a couple of women in the media before landing in the arms of his current girlfriend.

When he was still playing for Chivas, he had a long relationship with host Leticia Sahagún, which lasted more than nine years. She was followed by his relationship with Lucía Villalón, a Spanish sports journalist. Their relationship was heading towards marriage but it ended due to his cheating. Hernández allegedly cheated on Villalón with Camila Sodi and they had a brief relationship until he started dating Spanish actress, Andrea Duro, which also didn’t last long. Finally Chicharito met Sarah.