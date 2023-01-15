Chespirito’s autopsy: Florinda Meza reveals his true cause of death

Roberto Gómez Bolaños was better known as “Chespirito”.

The actor passed away in November 2014.

Florinda Meza, Roberto’s widow, reveals how he died.

Roberto Gómez Bolaños better known as “Chespirito” was a renowned actor in Mexico. He was known for the popular characters he played. Now Roberto’s autopsy reveals his true cause of death.

Chespirito became an icon of Mexican and Hispanic television with El Chavo, where he shared the screen with his wife, Florinda Meza, Ramón Valdés and Carlos Villagrán. The series quickly gained fame among Mexicans.

Florinda Meza talks about Chespirito’s death

The Doña Florinda actress and widow of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, spoke to a Mexican television program and she revealed her husband’s cause of death. He passed away in November 2014, leaving behind a legacy that he built thanks to his many roles.

Florinda Meza said: “I didn’t know what he had but, according to the neurologist we consulted, Roberto suffered from a multi-infarct dementia,” revealed Chespirito’s widow, according to Prensa Libre.