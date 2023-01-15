Chespirito’s autopsy: Florinda Meza reveals his true cause of death
Roberto Gómez Bolaños was better known as "Chespirito". The actor passed away in November 2014. Florinda Meza, Roberto's widow, reveals how he died.
Roberto Gómez Bolaños better known as “Chespirito” was a renowned actor in Mexico. He was known for the popular characters he played. Now Roberto’s autopsy reveals his true cause of death.
Chespirito became an icon of Mexican and Hispanic television with El Chavo, where he shared the screen with his wife, Florinda Meza, Ramón Valdés and Carlos Villagrán. The series quickly gained fame among Mexicans.
Florinda Meza talks about Chespirito’s death
The Doña Florinda actress and widow of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, spoke to a Mexican television program and she revealed her husband’s cause of death. He passed away in November 2014, leaving behind a legacy that he built thanks to his many roles.
Florinda Meza said: “I didn’t know what he had but, according to the neurologist we consulted, Roberto suffered from a multi-infarct dementia,” revealed Chespirito’s widow, according to Prensa Libre.
Chespirito suffered from Parkinson’s according to Florinda and his autopsy
According to El Universal, Chespirito suffered from late stage Parkinson’s, a disorder that aggravated other issues that he had and that is why he passed away at 85.
“He had late-onset Parkinson’s which accelerated the rest of his problems. It’s very painful to see how your partner is deteriorating day by day and you cannot do anything,” said Meza, who suffered watching her husband’s health decline.
Parkinson’s caused Chespirito to have mood swings
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that is characterized by tremors in the hands and body mainly, as well as other issues such as depression and sudden mood swings, which is why Chespirito gradually declined.
Meza stated: “In addition to the personality changes that he had begun to suffer, he would become violent with me and say horrible things to me, then he would feel bad. That was due to Parkinson’s.”
Chespirito and his wife laughed about death
Despite the diseases that Chespirito suffered from, Florinda Meza says that both of them laughed about death, declaring that, being actors, it was a kind of a “treatment” to forget about sadness.
“Because of our work, we often made fun of death, but when I felt it so close I didn’t want to talk about it and he told me that, “it was logical” that he’d die before me because he was 20 years older,” said Roberto’s widow.