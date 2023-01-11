‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’ starts and it’s surprising who’s in the house

When will La Casa de los Famosos 3 start?

The Telemundo reality already has people talking.

Even Adamari López was impressed by it.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 begins airing on Tuesday, January 17, but did Telemundo decide to change the game and move everything forward? Even Adamari López was surprised at how they do things in the company where she works because, in effect, 10 people entered the reality show house.

Although they’ve named six of the celebrities who are participating in the Telemundo reality show, apparently they have been slow to present the rest because they may be having doubts since they saw how the contestants from season two were exposed and “burned”. The network might be having serious problems convincing more celebrities to participate.

Did La Casa de los Famosos 3 start already?

Paty Navidad, Aylín Mujica, Arturo Carmona, Osmel Sousa, Juan Rivera and ‘La Materialista’ are the six celebrities who are confirmed for La Casa de los Famosos 3. Now we know eight more celebrities are missing, because two guests will supposedly be fans of the show and there are already 10 people inside the Telemundo house.

Adamari López and her colleagues on Hoy Día broke the news on Monday that La Casa de los Famosos 3 started ahead of schedule and there are already 10 people inside the house.