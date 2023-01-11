‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’ starts and it’s surprising who’s in the house
When will La Casa de los Famosos 3 start? The Telemundo reality already has people talking. Even Adamari López was impressed by it.
La Casa de los Famosos 3 begins airing on Tuesday, January 17, but did Telemundo decide to change the game and move everything forward? Even Adamari López was surprised at how they do things in the company where she works because, in effect, 10 people entered the reality show house.
Although they’ve named six of the celebrities who are participating in the Telemundo reality show, apparently they have been slow to present the rest because they may be having doubts since they saw how the contestants from season two were exposed and “burned”. The network might be having serious problems convincing more celebrities to participate.
Paty Navidad, Aylín Mujica, Arturo Carmona, Osmel Sousa, Juan Rivera and ‘La Materialista’ are the six celebrities who are confirmed for La Casa de los Famosos 3. Now we know eight more celebrities are missing, because two guests will supposedly be fans of the show and there are already 10 people inside the Telemundo house.
Adamari López and her colleagues on Hoy Día broke the news on Monday that La Casa de los Famosos 3 started ahead of schedule and there are already 10 people inside the house.
10 people are already on the Telemundo reality show
On Mondy, Hoy Día announced that 10 people who are “supposed fans” of La Casa de los Famosos 3 entered to compete for one of the two spots that will be assigned to fans of the show. However it was interesting to see former contestants from other shows such as Christian Carrasco, who competed on Survivor Mexico and even sang in a morning show in Mexico.
Other of the women seem to be influencers or from magazines, so Telemundo is being accused of ‘fixing’ the show, sparking controversy before it even begins airing.
Will La Casa de los Famosos 3 be ‘fixed’?
The first to enter were Samira and Christopher (who, curiously, we know from Survivor México and Venga la Alegría as Christian Carrasco), Monique, Raúl and Guillermina. They began to inspect the house and chose their beds. We don’t know what the dynamics of the two who are chosen will be.
Armando, Scarlett, Romario, Paola and Jairo complete the list of names of fans who will seek one of the two spots on La Casa de los Famosos 3. However, Telemundo has explained little about how the two will be chosen and feeds of their stay will be available 24/7 on YouTube like the previous season.