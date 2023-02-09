Many celebrities will throw Super Bowl parties.

Everyone’s excited to see the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City chiefs face off.

Organizers have big surprises for fans. Many celebrities will throw Super Bowl parties before the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Rob Gronkowski may have retired from the NFL, but the former pro is still in the game through championship week, according to the AP and El Informador. The four-time Super Bowl winner — who calls himself the game’s most valuable player — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” in Phoenix on Saturday, the day before the big game. The beach-themed party includes appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo. WHO WILL BE AT THE EVENT? After hosting the event in Miami and Las Vegas, Gronkowski said there will be a celebrity pool volleyball competition. The party will be held at the Talking Stick Resort — which will also host Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq’s Fun House” on Friday and Sports Illustrated’s “The Party” later on Saturday. “The event brings a whole new dynamic to partying,” Gronkowski said. “Anyone can go to a high school or college style basement party. But when you get older, you like theme parties. You go in and see the beach, you see the volleyball, the stage. It’s like heaven.” In addition to Gronkowski’s pre-Super Bowl event between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles there will be concerts by some of the biggest musical stars including Drake, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Patti LaBelle, Kane Brown and Machine Gun Kelly.

SHAQ’S FUNHOUSE O’Neal’s carnival-themed celebration in downtown Phoenix on Friday. As in previous years, the former NBA player — who goes by the name DJ Diesel — hopes to pull off a fun-filled event with a human-carrying claw machine, a Ferris wheel and an 80-foot slide ( 24 meters). Snoop Dogg and Diplo will be the star performers. “We want to have a great time. We know that every year we must be better, it’s like when you win championships. The first time we did it it was a championship and it was good. Now we do it back-to-back, so we want to continue to be the best Super Bowl party in the history of all Super Bowl parties.” Filed Under: Celebs Super Bowl Parties

SUPER BOWL SOULFUL CELEBRATION Buffalo Bills forward Isaiah McKenzie and his team came up short in the postseason, but the football player hopes to stand out in a performance with the NFL Players Choir at the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. Along with the choir, Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, Kierra Sheard and Tye Tribbett will perform at the Mesa Arts Center. The event, founded by Melanie Few, will honor Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will receive the “Faith in Action” award that recognizes current and former NFL players who have made a positive impact in their communities. The theme of the event that mixes comedy, football and positive inspiration is “Unstoppable”. “I’m looking to sing with my band, my singers and just praise God,” said LaBelle, who is originally from Philadelphia and is looking forward to meeting Hurts. “I’m praying the Eagles win.”

GUY FIERI’S FLAVORTOWN TAILGATE Guy Fieri hopes to create the biggest culinary event of the Super Bowl. For those who won’t be able to watch the game firsthand, Fieri offers Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate, a parking lot lunch. It is an event suitable for the whole family that hopes to attract about 10,000 fans. Fieri will curate more than 15 restaurant and bar experiences along with performances by Diplo and LOCASH. The event will take place next to State Farm Stadium, where the Chiefs and Eagles will meet. “We have the best game in the world and this is something that everyone dreams of, but not everyone can get into the stadium,” Fieri said. “So I thought why not have lunch in the parking lot? Many people prefer to go to this type of food than to the game. In the Super Bowl there are usually no lunches of this type due to the use of the parking lot. But we are right across the street from the stadium. From 11 to 4:30 we’ll have a free party so you can have that Super Bowl experience.” Filed Under: Celebs Super Bowl Parties

BUD LIGHT MUSIC FEST Paramore and The Bleachers headline the first night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Thursday. The three-night festival celebrates its fourth year at the Footprint Center, the home of the Phoenix Suns. The following night features performances by the Dave Matthews Band along with guest DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak). Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown will close the festival on Saturday night. Filed Under: Celebs Super Bowl Parties

MICHELOB ULTRA x NETFLIX Serena Williams and Brian Cox will host the party after the Super Bowl to premiere the documentary Full Swing. Michelob ULTRA and Netflix teamed up to celebrate the next generation in golf culture with appearances by O’Neal, Lori Harvey, DJ Khaled, Nneka Ogwumike and Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez. The event will feature performances by Offset and DJ Pee .Wee. Drake is expected to perform at the private Homecoming Weekend event at the Scottsdale Hangar One luxury private jet complex. On Saturday night, The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly will headline the Sports Illustrated party. G-Eazy will headline the W Scottsdale Super Weekend on Thursday night and Cardi B will perform the following night. Ludacris will close the series on Saturday. Filed Under: Celebs Super Bowl Parties