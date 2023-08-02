The CDC announces an increase in leprosy cases.

Florida reports a rise in infected individuals.

There is concern that leprosy is endemic in the US. As prophesied in the Bible! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning of an increase in leprosy cases in Florida. Leprosy — also known as Hansen's disease — is a chronic infectious condition, according to the CDC, and there is fear it may become endemic in the US. This infectious disease has existed since ancient times and caused fear among the public, leading to the exile of infected individuals.

LEPROSY CASES ON THE RISE IN THE US Cases of leprosy have increased in Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating. Health experts are concerned about the rapid rise in cases and suggest that the infection may become endemic in the United States. In response to the increase in cases, authorities have issued a new press release, addressing the current situation in Florida. According to the New York Post, leprosy cases have been gradually increasing, and have doubled since 2000.

The CDC warns against traveling to Florida The CDC stated these leprosy cases lack common, well-known risk factors. «Florida, USA, has witnessed an increased incidence of leprosy cases that lack traditional risk factors,» they reported. The CDC also emphasized the need to understand the factors that «contribute to increasing evidence that leprosy has become endemic in the southeastern United States.» Furthermore, they advised people to consider their travel plans to Florida and avoid contact with individuals who have recently been infected.

What causes leprosy? The CDC report explains that leprosy is contagious, putting individuals at risk of rapid transmission. «Leprosy, or Hansen’s disease, is a chronic infectious condition caused by the acid-fast bacillus Mycobacterium leprae,» states the press release. They also listed the symptoms that may develop and affect specific areas of the body. «Leprosy primarily affects the skin and peripheral nervous system,» declared the CDC.

Leprosy cases on the rise in the US: A danger in Florida? Furthermore, it was revealed that Florida is one of the US states with the highest rise in leprosy cases. «The reports show a gradual rise in leprosy incidence in the United States. (…) 159 new cases were reported in the United States in 2020.» «The number of reported cases has more than doubled in the southeastern states in the last decade,» stated the CDC. «The most recognized route of transmission is through prolonged person-to-person contact via respiratory droplets,» they explained in the press release.