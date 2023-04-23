Carolina proudly showed her stretch marks.

People immediately criticized her online.

The Venezuelan host promotes body positivity.

Forty-eight-year-old Venezuelan host Carolina Sandoval proudly showed off her figure in a a neon yellow suit bodysuit. She shared a video of herself modeling it for the camera but she did not expect the backlash she got.

According to some of her followers, it was in “bad taste”. However, she herself has shown that she does not care what anyone thinks of her body. Just a few days ago she was defending herself after being called piñata.

Carolina Sandoval struts her stuff in a bodysuit

“LIKE WHEN THEY ASK ME HOW MUCH I WEIGHT AND I ANSWER THEM IN ALIEN LANGUAGE.” She commented on the video, referring to the fact that she did not want to answer how much she weighs. Then she started dancing.

She showed off some exaggerated dance moves while speaking in an unknown language. Carolina Sandoval showed her stretch marks and cellulite but she didn’t care. Others were put off and said it was too much.