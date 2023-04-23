Carolina Sandoval proudly shows her stretch marks and is harshly criticized
Forty-eight-year-old Venezuelan host Carolina Sandoval proudly showed off her figure in a a neon yellow suit bodysuit. She shared a video of herself modeling it for the camera but she did not expect the backlash she got.
According to some of her followers, it was in “bad taste”. However, she herself has shown that she does not care what anyone thinks of her body. Just a few days ago she was defending herself after being called piñata.
Carolina Sandoval struts her stuff in a bodysuit
“LIKE WHEN THEY ASK ME HOW MUCH I WEIGHT AND I ANSWER THEM IN ALIEN LANGUAGE.” She commented on the video, referring to the fact that she did not want to answer how much she weighs. Then she started dancing.
She showed off some exaggerated dance moves while speaking in an unknown language. Carolina Sandoval showed her stretch marks and cellulite but she didn’t care. Others were put off and said it was too much.
Carolina defends herself
Carolina Sandoval was at a party for a well-known surgeon. She wore a stunning salmon-colored dress with pink trim and sparkles. Naturally, people criticized her outfit.
One person said, “It looks like a pinata.” The reporter is used to brushing off this sort of critique. “Sandra Arias, if you knew how manyss toys she had inside her and she had emotions of laughter,” Sandoval wrote.
Carolina Sandoval is proud of her stretch marks and cellulite
“Dominican Republic, I’ll be back,” she wrote along with the video she posted on Instagram where she lets everyone enjoy the view as she walks away.
“What a success we all lived and everything I shared. I leave with everything on and with love in every pore of my skin. Thank you my beautiful people; I’m leaving and I’ll be back soon with much more and with the whole family,” she wrote on the post.
Some defended her
Although some netizens disapproved, others left her supportive comments: “You can love yourself so much and not upload posts like that. But my comment is nothing among so many.” “I would not like to show my self-respect in that way, it is vulgar.”
“Excellent, in the end we men prefer them to be natural and authentic.” “If all the women in the media would show themselves like this, we women would be happier and without complexes.” “It is one thing to love you, and another very different thing to show you off, respect you, and respect others.”