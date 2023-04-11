Thalía is mocked when social media users notice something odd about her breast (VIDEO)
The singer shows off her fantastic summer body. Thalía shares a video that sparks ridicul when social media users notice something odd about her breast.
Popular Mexican singer and actress Thalía is used to attracting attention, whether it’s for her incomparable voice or her incredible beauty. She’s also known for controversy. Although nothing is known about her supposed divorce from husband Tommy Mottola, people are still looking for information.
Meanwhile, the Equivocada singer is enjoying a well-deserved Easter vacation, where she is enjoying the sun and the sea with her family. Recently, she unleashed a wave of criticism and ridicule on the internet after posting a video. Find out why!
Thalia is enjoying her vacation
The singer was very comfortable sunbathing, wearing fashionable sunglasses as always, a hat to protect her from the powerful sun and a striking brown bikini. However, this didn’t stop people from mocking they way her breast looked.
Apparently, Thalia did not care about the way her breast looked, because she shared the video of herself enjoying the sun. Still, “her girls” looked somewhat different. Netizens immediately criticized the way one looks bigger than the other.
Internet users make fun of Thalia’s breasts
In the comments on her Instagram post people pointed out this detail and, of course, began to criticize and mock her. “What happened to the check? What a desire to attract attention.” “She deflated one!” “Very beautiful, but I think she struck out one of hers. Aguas amiga.”
“They are strategies to create controversy, making believe that there is one breast bigger than another, artists are always looking for controversy.” “One deflated.” “Maybe the implant was only one side, “Why does a breast reach her neck?”