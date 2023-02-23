Carolina Sandoval sends a message to Karim Mendiburu

Host Karim Mendiburu announces his departure from Telemundo.

Carolina Sandoval sends her daughter’s father a message.

What happened between Karim Mendiburu and ‘La Veneno’ Sandoval?

Sunday was full of emotions on Telemundo, as one of its great hosts ended his time at the Hispanic network after more than 20 years. Carolina ‘La veneno’ Sandoval spoke about it and dedicated an emotional message to him.

On Sunday, February 19, Karim Mendiburu who, for more than two decades, was one of the most prominent faces on Telemundo, hosting the program Titulares y Más, announced his retirement from the network.

Karim Mendiburu announced he’s leaving Telemundo

“I want to thank God for the opportunity that these 20 years he gave me to be here day and night in the good times and the not so good times, bringing you some fun through sports, through other things. He has accompanied me all the time and my family, without them I wouldn’t get anywhere and they’re going to accompany me now on my next adventures,” Karim said in his last broadcast.

After the host shared the news in a brief message on his official Instagram account, Carolina Sandoval, better known as ‘La Veneno’, sent him a supportive message.