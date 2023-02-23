Search

Carolina Sandoval sends a message to host Karim Mendiburu

By 
Mezcalent
  • Host Karim Mendiburu announces his departure from Telemundo.
  • Carolina Sandoval sends her daughter’s father a message.
  • What happened between Karim Mendiburu and ‘La Veneno’ Sandoval?

Sunday was full of emotions on Telemundo, as one of its great hosts ended his time at the Hispanic network after more than 20 years. Carolina ‘La veneno’ Sandoval spoke about it and dedicated an emotional message to him.

On Sunday, February 19, Karim Mendiburu who, for more than two decades, was one of the most prominent faces on Telemundo, hosting the program Titulares y Más, announced his retirement from the network.

Karim Mendiburu announced he’s leaving Telemundo

Carolina Sandoval Karim Mendiburu
Photo: Instagram

“I want to thank God for the opportunity that these 20 years he gave me to be here day and night in the good times and the not so good times, bringing you some fun through sports, through other things. He has accompanied me all the time and my family, without them I wouldn’t get anywhere and they’re going to accompany me now on my next adventures,” Karim said in his last broadcast.

After the host shared the news in a brief message on his official Instagram account, Carolina Sandoval, better known as ‘La Veneno’, sent him a supportive message.

It’s the end of an era

Carolina Sandoval Karim Mendiburu
Photo: Instagram

The former host of Suelta la Sopa and the now former host of Titulares y Más share a daughter together. Carolina Sandoval became pregnant with Bárbara Camila during her short relationship with Karim Mendiburu and has shown that, despite the fact that their romance didn’t work out, she has great love for the presenter.

Karim shared a short video on Instagram of some of his most important moments on Telemundo. “Always grateful,” can be read in the description.

Carolina Sandoval sends a message to Karim Mendiburu

Carolina Sandoval Karim Mendiburu
Photo: Instagram

Karim was showered with messages of support on his Instagram post and of course, Carolina Sandoval, mother of his daughter Bárbara Camila, was one of them.

“Talent is talent, don’t forget it,” commented the Venezuelan journalist and influencer on Sunday, February 19, on Karim’s Instagram post.

Today
