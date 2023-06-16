A California taquería is fined for violating labor laws.

Taquería Garibaldi was fined thousands for wage theft.

The owners hired a ‘priest’ to convince workers to confess their sins.

California taquería fined for violating labor laws. US Department of Labor officials described the owners’ conduct as «contemptible and shameless» after an investigation into questionable business practices.

The owners of Taquería Garibaldi went so far as to threaten workers over their immigration status and hiring a fake priest to convince employees to confess their sins at work.

Taquería will pay thousands for violating labor laws

An employee testified in court against Taquería Garibaldi and described how he and others were convinced to confess their sins to a ‘priest’ in the restaurant.

Under oath, the employee said that the alleged priest urged them to «take away their sins» and asked the employees if they had stolen from their employer, arrived late for work, been drinking on the job, or had ill will towards their employer.