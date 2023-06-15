The US and Guatemala launch the Safe Mobility program.

The 6-month pilot program will facilitate legal immigration to the US.

It’s supported by the International Organization for Migration.

The US and Guatemala have announced a new program that allows immigrants to apply for legal entry into the United States. The Movilidad Segura, or Safe Mobility, program launched on Monday.

The US and Guatemala aim to discourage illegal migration from Central America with this new website where immigrants can apply for temporary work visas, family reunification or refugee status.

The Safe Mobility program allows you to access online applications for refugee status, family reunification and temporary work visas for legal entry into the United States. It will be administered by the US government, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency), according to the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry.

Each applicant will need to go to the website, register and fill out the online application. The application will be reviewed and the applicant will be informed of their legal immigration options.