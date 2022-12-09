Boxing referee Mills Lane dies.

He was at the fight where Mike Tyson bit off Evander Holyfield’s ear.

He was 85 years old. Mills Lane, former boxing referee and Hall of Famer who was the third man in the ring when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear, passed away Tuesday. He was 85 years old. Lane suffered a stroke in 2002 and his son, Tommy, said his father’s condition recently worsened before he went into hospice care Friday. According to The Associated Press, Mills Lane died at his home in Reno, Nevada, with his wife Kaye and their two children by his side. “There is some relief that he is no longer stuck in that condition, but he will be missed by all,” said his son Tommy Lane. May this boxing legend rest in peace. More about Mills Lane Mills Lane was a boxer who won the NCAA championship in 1960 and went 10-1 as a professional before eventually making his biggest mark in the sport as a referee. Respected for being tough, but fair, his command: “Let’s get it on,” were his most familiar words before many memorable fights. He was the referee when Holyfield won the heavyweight title against Buster Douglas and again when Tyson was disqualified in the second fight against Holyfield after intentionally biting his ear. Lane officiated over 100 title fights and shared the ring with such greats as Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes and Lennox Lewis. He was respected for his impartiality and toughness.

Mill's children followed in his footsteps… But boxing was just his weekend job, Tommy Lane said. Mills was also a judge and district attorney, respected for his fairness and toughness, just like in the ring. Born on November 12, 1937 in Savannah, Georgia, Mills Lane began boxing in the Marine Corps. After being discharged, he entered the University of Nevada at Reno, graduating as a lawyer in 1963. He began his work as a referee the following year and worked until his retirement in 1998. For the next three years, the former judge starred in a television show called Judge Mills Lane. His sons Tommy and Terry Lane followed his path in boxing, but in the promotional area

Mills Lane 'hated funerals' Record reports that his son Tommy says referee Mills Lane had deteriorated significantly: "It was a quick game. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family. He hated funerals. We could do some kind of farewell, bar celebration or something, but not a traditional funeral." In addition to having been present at the fight in which Mike Tyson bit off Evander Holyfield's ear, Lane witnessed how a skydiver tried to land from the roof of Caesars Palace in the ring where the second fight between Holyfield himself and Riddick Bowe was taking place.

Mourning the death of Mills Lane “We are sorry to learn of the death of Mills Lane. One of the best referees in boxing. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Rest easy, Mr. Lane,” can be read on the Boxing News Twitter account. As if that were not enough, Mills is remembered for having appeared on Celebrity Deathmatch, where he was the referee for the fight between Beavis and Butthead. “One of the great boxing referees of all time. Let’s get started.” “Damn, Mills Lane was once at the center of some historically insane sh*t. He was like the Forrest Gump of boxing.” “Sorry to hear about the passing of the legendary boxing referee. Prayers for his family, friends and colleagues,” said social media users. (With information from The Associated Press, Record and Marca)