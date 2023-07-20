In the story of «Black Widow of Mexico: The case of Berenice Alanís,» the shocking and chilling tale of Berenice Alanís unfolds—a woman in Mexico who was labeled as the Black Widow of the country. Berenice Alanís was a young and ambitious woman, coming from a family of low resources.

She worked as a domestic employee until her life took an unexpected turn when she met the millionaire businessman Jacobo Quezada. This older and successful man fell in love with Berenice Alanís and took her to live a life of luxury and travels, just as she had always yearned for. However, the relationship between Berenice Alanís and Jacobo Quezada was no fairy tale.

Soon, problems arose due to Berenice’s infidelity and rumors that she was with him for economic interests. Despite the suspicions, Jacobo Quezada did not want to believe it and preferred to give their marriage a chance. But Berenice Alanís’s obsession and ambition for wealth would lead him to make a drastic decision.

In a fateful encounter with Jacobo Quezada and their children at a family dinner, Berenice devised a macabre plan to regain her husband’s trust and secure a multimillion-dollar inheritance. Using black magic, she manipulated a group of hitmen to murder Jacobo Quezada and their two children.