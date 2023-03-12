Barby Juárez captivates her fans with scandalous bikini photos

Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez posts scandalous bikini photos.

The Mexican boxer captivates her followers.

She doesn’t mind showing some skin.

Mexican boxer Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez stands out in the ring and also on social media because she loves to post sexy bikini photos. She stuns her followers on Instagram.

Currently, the athlete has more than 123,000 followers and more than 1,425 posts. In many of them she is scantily clad and there is no shortage of comments gushing about her beauty.

Barby Juárez bikini photos

Barby isn’t just a beautiful woman, she is one of the most outstanding athletes in the country, as she has already been the World and National Flyweight Champion. In addition, in 2011 she was named Best Boxer of the Year by the World Boxing Council (WBC). Currently the sexy boxer is the flyweight, super flyweight and bantamweight world champion, but she is going for more.

Recently, she announced that her goal is to go for her fourth title in different divisions and to achieve it she will have a World Boxing Council elimination fight on March 10 in Monterrey in the Super Bantamweight division.