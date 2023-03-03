Bárbara Bermudo reveals how she’s doing after removing her breast implants.

She talks about how difficult it’s been.

Her breast implants made her very sick. Bárbara Bermudo, the 47-year-old Puerto Rican journalist, who has many years of experience in television, surprised her fans a few months ago by revealing that her breast implants had been making her very ill and she was having them removed. Barbara shared a video on her official Instagram account where she talked about her experience with breast implant illness. Bermudo underwent this surgery three weeks ago and now she talks about how she’s doing. Bárbara Bermudo talks about breast implant illness Barbara Bermudo, former host of Primer Impacto, revealed that she underwent surgery to get her breast implants removed. Now she has posted a video on Instagram where she talks about her experience and how painful it has been. Although she said that she is recovering and that “she feels powerful”, the Puerto Rican journalist said that it has been a difficult process. The whole ordeal began when Barbara started having gastrointestinal problems: “It was diagnosed as diverticulitis, I had more than four attacks, two that sent me to the hospital,” she began.

She explained her illness in detail “On one of those occasions, a microperforation in the intestine. I felt tired, fatigued, my hair began to weaken, my nails too. I had joint pain and I thought it was all part of age. Then I began to experience other inexplicable symptoms that worried me a little more, hives or rash all over my body,” she recounted in a video shared on her Instagram. Bermudo had other health problems as well, such as chronic sinusitis and urinary infections. She slept poorly and suffered from a lot of anxiety. “I began to have anxiety that was driving me crazy, I wouldn’t stop crying,” she said.

Why Bárbara Bermudo’s health deteriorated When Barbara finally discovered what was causing all of her health problems, she realized the danger she was in. “The implants were made of toxic metals like lead, mercury, and about 40 chemicals,” she revealed. “If I asked God for something, it was to show me the way to my healing.” Barbara Bermudo made the decision to remove the implants for the sake of her health. With this message, the journalist hopes to help other women.

Bárbara wants to help other women who are going through a similar situation “I open my heart with the intention that this testimony helps other women who may be going through an experience like mine,” said the Puerto Rican presenter. “In this video I briefly summarize my experience of the last five years, my symptoms and how to understand ASIA Syndrome, the autoimmune/autoinflammatory syndrome or breast implant disease,” revealed the renowned journalist. “It came into my life stealthily, but thanks to thousands of women who experienced the same thing I was able to identify what I was suffering from.Today I hug all the women who have written to me (to say) that my message was sent by God into their lives, I hug all those who received confirmation through my video, and I greatly embrace those who may be beginning to experience this ordeal,” Bárbara concludes.