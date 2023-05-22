Bárbara Bermudo announces that there will be a wedding in her family

Bárbara Bermudo will have a wedding in her family.

Her husband, Mario Andrés Moreno, shared the news on social media.

The host is in party mode.

Bárbara Bermudo has not been having a good time recently after having her breast implants removed and dealing with her father’s illness. Now she has some happy news. There’s going to be a wedding in her family.

Despite her difficulties, Bárbara has managed to overcome every obstacle, since she recently announced that her father’s health has improved and he is recovering at home.

Bárbara Bermudo announces a wedding in her family

Mario Andrés Moreno Jr., who is Bárbara Bermudo’s stepson, announced the great news to all of his followers. After 10 years he and his partner Alexandra Álvarez will finally tie the knot.

In an emotional post, Barbara’s husband congratulated his son on this next chapter in his life. He dedicated an emotional post to his son.