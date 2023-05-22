Search

Bárbara Bermudo announces that there will be a wedding in her family

Bárbara Bermudo announces that there will be a wedding in her family

By 

  • Bárbara Bermudo will have a wedding in her family.
  • Her husband, Mario Andrés Moreno, shared the news on social media.
  • The host is in party mode.

Bárbara Bermudo has not been having a good time recently after having her breast implants removed and dealing with her father’s illness. Now she has some happy news. There’s going to be a wedding in her family.

Despite her difficulties, Bárbara has managed to overcome every obstacle, since she recently announced that her father’s health has improved and he is recovering at home.




PHOTO: Instagram

Mario Andrés Moreno Jr., who is Bárbara Bermudo’s stepson, announced the great news to all of his followers. After 10 years he and his partner Alexandra Álvarez will finally tie the knot.

In an emotional post, Barbara’s husband congratulated his son on this next chapter in his life. He dedicated an emotional post to his son.

Bárbara Bermudo on the happy news


PHOTO: Instagram

Bermudo’s husband could not contain his joy and congratulated his «#3» for taking next step in his life with Alexandra, or Aly, as family and friends call her.

«My #3 decides to follow the will of God, he’s been saving himself for this very special moment where he asked us to be his accomplices in every detail, my Jr. has become engaged to the precious Aly and both have come a long way in courtship and dreamed together of this moment,” he wrote.

The couple graduated from the same school


PHOTO: Instagram

«Our motto of, ‘What’s a few years to a lifetime?’ has been fulfilled. She said yes! Thank you, Yahvé,» Mario Moreno Jr. wrote on Instagram.

«Professional graduates from the same school as my Barbie, American University, and ready to embark on this beautiful path hand in hand with God and listening to advice. I love you son and Aly and I hope you are very happy!» he continued.

Barbara hasn’t said anything on social media


PHOTO: Instagram

Despite the fact her family made the news public, Bárbara Bermudo has not spoken on social media or made any public comments about Mario Moreno Jr.’s engagement.

It should be noted that Mario Moreno Jr.’s mother is Martha Socarrás. Mario had three more daughters, with Bermudo. They are named Mía, Camilla and Sofía.

Entertainment
Celebrities



