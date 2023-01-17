Artist Nassio Bayarri dies after a fall in his home
Artist Nassio Bayarri dies in a tragic accident. He was bedridden for days after a fall in his home. What were Nassio's last days like?
- Artist Nassio Bayarri dies in a tragic accident.
- He was bedridden for days after a fall in his home.
- What were Nassio’s last days like?
Sculptor Nassio Bayarri, known as the artist of the streets of Valencia thanks to his sculptures such as the poet from Gandía that presides over Avenida Ausiàs March, died at 90. After suffering a terrible fall in his home, the artist was bedridden for several days.
The well-known sculptor wasn’t able to recover from the tragic accident that he suffered at his home in Paterna last week. The Valencian artist died at the Arnau de Vilanova hospital, where he was admitted last Friday. What were his last days like?
Nassio’s real name
Ignacio Bayarri, born in Valencia, March 21, 1932, known as Nassio, was the son of Josep María Bayarri, also an artist, sculptor and poet. Nassio got his first lessons from his father as well as a passion for sculpture. He attended high school at the Cabanilles Academy, but his training as an artist began at the School of Arts and Crafts in Valencia.
He excelled mainly in drawing at school. In 1947 he entered the San Carlos Academy of Fine Arts in Valencia, where he studied sculpture. He concluded this formative stage in 1952, obtaining the Extraordinary End of Degree Award.
Nassio Bayarri was a renowned artist
According to The Newspaper of Spain, in 1989 he was appointed tenured academic of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Carlos de València. In 2001 and 2002 he was vice president of the Acadamy. In 1996 he was awarded the Gold Medal of the Circle of Fine Arts.
Beyond the borders of Spain, his work has been exhibited in France, Germany, Italy, the United States, England and Switzerland, among other places. Nassio managed to make a name for himself without having to depend on his famous father. FILED UNDER: Nassio Bayarri dies
Nassio Bayarri’s horrible accident
According to La Vanguardia, Bayarri fell down the stairs of his home and was transferred to a hospital, where he died last Friday. The artist was alone in his studio and spent more than two days incapacitated on the floor before being found.
A call from his health center, after he missed an appointment, alerted the police that something might be wrong. Police and fire fighters then went to his studio and found him covered in blood on the floor, with symptoms of hypothermia.
Nassio Bayarri dies: Help arrived too late
This was reported this Sunday by the City Council of that same municipality, which has announced that it will declare an official day of mourning on Monday and the flags will fly at half mast. Nassio was the pride of his country and thus he will be bid farewell, as every great man deserves.
“In Paterna we mourn the death of one of our most illustrious and renowned neighbors. An incredible artist but above all a person who did not leave you indifferent due to his passion and vitality,” tweeted the mayor of Paterna, Alberto A. Sagredo on Sunday.