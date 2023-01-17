Artist Nassio Bayarri dies in a tragic accident.

He was bedridden for days after a fall in his home.

What were Nassio’s last days like?

Sculptor Nassio Bayarri, known as the artist of the streets of Valencia thanks to his sculptures such as the poet from Gandía that presides over Avenida Ausiàs March, died at 90. After suffering a terrible fall in his home, the artist was bedridden for several days.

The well-known sculptor wasn’t able to recover from the tragic accident that he suffered at his home in Paterna last week. The Valencian artist died at the Arnau de Vilanova hospital, where he was admitted last Friday. What were his last days like?

Nassio’s real name

Ignacio Bayarri, born in Valencia, March 21, 1932, known as Nassio, was the son of Josep María Bayarri, also an artist, sculptor and poet. Nassio got his first lessons from his father as well as a passion for sculpture. He attended high school at the Cabanilles Academy, but his training as an artist began at the School of Arts and Crafts in Valencia.

He excelled mainly in drawing at school. In 1947 he entered the San Carlos Academy of Fine Arts in Valencia, where he studied sculpture. He concluded this formative stage in 1952, obtaining the Extraordinary End of Degree Award.