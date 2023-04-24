Bioncé Cortez was found dead days after disappearing.

Her death in Mexico is being investigated.

What happened to the young Texas woman?

An arrest is made in connection with Bioncé Cortez’s death. The Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León (FGJNL), in Mexico, reported the arrest of a man accused of being involved in the disappearance and death of Texan Bionce Jazmín Amaya.

On Friday night, the State Prosecutor’s Office shared a Facebook post saying a suspect, identified as Martín “N”, had been arrested. This man is presumed to be responsible for the young woman’s death.

Is he the only suspect?

“The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office reports that officers of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) arrested Martín ‘N’, allegedly related to the disappearance and death of Bionce Amaya,” said the FGJNL.

On April 6, the resident of Mission, Texas, traveled to China, Nuevo León, to spend the Easter holidays with family there. Her family lost contact with her on the 9th and her body was found days later.