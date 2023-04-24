An arrest is made in connection with Bioncé Cortez’s death
Bioncé Cortez was found dead days after disappearing. Her death in Mexico is being investigated. What happened to the young Texas woman?
An arrest is made in connection with Bioncé Cortez’s death. The Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León (FGJNL), in Mexico, reported the arrest of a man accused of being involved in the disappearance and death of Texan Bionce Jazmín Amaya.
On Friday night, the State Prosecutor’s Office shared a Facebook post saying a suspect, identified as Martín “N”, had been arrested. This man is presumed to be responsible for the young woman’s death.
Is he the only suspect?
“The Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office reports that officers of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) arrested Martín ‘N’, allegedly related to the disappearance and death of Bionce Amaya,” said the FGJNL.
On April 6, the resident of Mission, Texas, traveled to China, Nuevo León, to spend the Easter holidays with family there. Her family lost contact with her on the 9th and her body was found days later.
The day the investigation began
After her disappearance was reported, a series of searches were carried out on properties in the municipality of General Bravo, Nuevo León. Bioncé’s was found at a ranch in the El Verde community near the border with the United States.
According to EFE, on Thursday, Pedro Arce, who is in charge of the office of the Prosecutor’s Office, said that there were three arrest warrants in the case. Two are now pending execution after the arrest of Martín ‘N’.
Bioncé Cortez disappeared while on vacation in Mexico
Biocé was born in Nuevo León but she had been living with her family in Mission, Texas for years. She traveled to the municipality of China for the Easter holidays and disappeared one day before she was due to return home. A video shows she fell from a speeding car. The driver said her tried getting her medical help but was unsuccessful and wound up dumping her body.
On Thursday, April 20, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office reported that three arrest warrants had been issued against those allegedly involved in the case. The man they arrested is 19 years old and has a criminal record.He was detained by the Secretary of the Navy and it is known that he was involved in a shootout with the State Civil Force.