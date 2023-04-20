What will happen to Bionce Cortez’s body now?

The Texan died in Nuevo León while on vacation.

Her family is waiting for her body to be returned to the US.

As new details of Bionce Cortez’s death have come out, people are wondering what will happen to the 20-year-old’s body. At the moment, the Mexican authorities are still investigating her death.

Bionce Cortez traveled from Mission, Texas, to China, Nuevo León, to spend time with her family in Mexico and enjoy the Easter holidays. She disappeared on April 6 and her body was found a few days later.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO BIONCE CORTEZ?

Nuevo León authorities confirmed Bionce Cortez’s body will be delivered to her relatives in Mission, Texas, where she lived with her son. According to local media, she should be back home shortly.

Crónica reports that sources close to the Nuevo León State Attorney General’s Office declared that a cousin claimed Bionce Cortez’s body. The name of her relative was not disclosed, but they did confirm that her family received support from the local Commission for Attention to Victims.