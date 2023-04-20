What will happen to the Bionce Cortez’s body?
What will happen to Bionce Cortez's body now? The Texan died in Nuevo León while on vacation. Her family is waiting for her body to be returned to the US.
- What will happen to Bionce Cortez’s body now?
- The Texan died in Nuevo León while on vacation.
- Her family is waiting for her body to be returned to the US.
As new details of Bionce Cortez’s death have come out, people are wondering what will happen to the 20-year-old’s body. At the moment, the Mexican authorities are still investigating her death.
Bionce Cortez traveled from Mission, Texas, to China, Nuevo León, to spend time with her family in Mexico and enjoy the Easter holidays. She disappeared on April 6 and her body was found a few days later.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO BIONCE CORTEZ?
Nuevo León authorities confirmed Bionce Cortez’s body will be delivered to her relatives in Mission, Texas, where she lived with her son. According to local media, she should be back home shortly.
Crónica reports that sources close to the Nuevo León State Attorney General’s Office declared that a cousin claimed Bionce Cortez’s body. The name of her relative was not disclosed, but they did confirm that her family received support from the local Commission for Attention to Victims.
How was Bionce Cortez identified?
The Nuevo León State Attorney General’s Office identified Bionce’s body based on her clothing and physical characteristics. This was later confirmed through DNA tests.
“The identification of the body was achieved, since both by clothing and physical characteristics it was recognized by a half-brother of the victim as the person who in life would bear the name of Bionce Jazmín Amaya Cortez, 20 years old,” revealed the General Prosecutor according to d N+.
How did she die?
The mayor of China, Nuevo León, stated that she fell out of a moving car and the driver tried to take her to a private hospital, where he couldn’t get anyone to help her. In a panic, he dumped her body.
“The mayor of the municipality of China, where she disappeared on April 6, says that the 20-year-old girl fell from a moving car in which she was traveling with a man, who tried to take her to a clinic, but no one attended them and then he left the body. This person has already been identified. The body was delivered yesterday to her relatives, to be transferred to Mission, Texas, where she resided,” said journalist Jorge Armando Rocha.