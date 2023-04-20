Police in Mexico have discovered how Bionce Cortez died

Authorities have discovered how Bionce Cortez died.

Her body has been handed over to family.

The young woman’s tragic death has caused outrage.

Raúl Karr Vázquez, the mayor of China, Nuevo León, confirmed that Bionce Cortez died after she fell out of a speeding car, according to the preliminary investigation. The young woman lived in Texas and was visiting family in Mexico, according to SDP, Publímetro and EFE.

Bionce disappeared on April 9 in the municipality of China, Nuevo León in northern Mexico, where she was spending the Easter holidays. Five days later her body was found at a ranch in the El Verde community in General Bravo.

HOW DID BIONCE CORTEZ DIE?

In an interview with journalist Azucena Uresti, the mayor of that Neo-Leon municipality, revealed what emerged from the investigation: “What is known is that this girl was with a young man and, when turning in a corner, the door opens and that’s where the poor thing hit the door.”

The mayor chose not to reveal the name of the young man who was with her, but revealed that he tried to help her by taking her to a clinic. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to find anyone to treat her so he just left her body where it was found.