On the Day of the Dead, a femicide that would enrage the Mexican people was discovered.

On Ariadna Fernanda case her body was found by men on an excursion.

The society cried out for justice for this woman and punishment for her killers

On October 31st, the Day of the Dead in Mexico, an event was triggered that would shock the country and provoke a series of protests. Two friends, Ricardo Calderón and his companion, embarked on a bicycle trip from Mexico City to Tepoztlán, but their ride turned into a tragedy when they discovered the body of a dead woman, Ariadna Fernanda López, under a bridge, near the road.

Ariadna Fernanda was a young woman of 27, from a working-class neighborhood in Mexico City, and a single mother of a small child. After her mother’s death, López faced economic difficulties, but she worked hard and dreamed of providing a better life for her son. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

To do this, she had started working in a sports bar in the affluent Condesa neighborhood. There, she met Raúl Astudillo, a wealthy and egocentric man who frequented the place. Although Ariadna maintained a relationship with Raúl, he was also involved with another waitress from the bar, Vanesa Flores.

The night of Ariadna’s disappearance, she had gone out to celebrate with Raúl and Vanesa, but she did not return home and stopped answering messages and calls. Worried, López friends started searching and later found her lifeless body. The autopsy results revealed injuries and cranial trauma, disproving the initial version of alcohol poisoning as the cause of death.