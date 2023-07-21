Search

The Acid Lady: Biochemist Murders Her Husband in an Acid Barrel

The episode titled «The Acid Lady» from «Pasión que Mata» presents the shocking story of the murder of Timothy Schuster, carried out by his ex-wife, Larissa Foreman. Timothy was a calm and simple man, married to Larissa, with whom he had two children. The couple separated due to economic problems and custody issues.

Larissa, a successful biochemist, had achieved great economic success with her own laboratory, while Timothy faced financial difficulties. This economic gap generated tensions in the relationship, and she developed a deep resentment towards her husband. Daily arguments and public humiliations became the norm. Listen to the latest broadcast of Pasión que Mata by clicking here.

The situation became unbearable, and Foreman decided to separate and file for divorce. However, the legal battle between her and Timothy Schuster turned into a fierce fight for child custody and asset division. She was determined not to leave anything for Timothy and showed increasing signs of losing control.

In secret, Larissa Foreman began planning Timothy’s murder. She partnered with an employee, James, to carry out their macabre plan. On July 9, 2003, the biochemist lured Schuster to her home under false pretenses, and there he was attacked by James with a paralyzing gun.

The acid barrel for Timothy Schuster

She took the opportunity to asphyxiate her husband with chloroform and placed him alive in a barrel filled with acid. Later, she cut Timothy’s feet to make him fit completely into the barrel and poured more acid on him.

Investigators discovered the truth when James, under pressure, revealed the details of the murder. The police found incriminating evidence, such as chemicals and empty acid bottles. Larissa tried to blame James, but his weak testimony failed to convince anyone.

Larissa Foreman found guilty of murder

Finally, Larissa was convicted of first-degree homicide of Timothy Schuster with economic aggravating factors and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her eldest daughter scorned her in court, and her youngest son was devastated by the loss of his father and Foreman’s imprisonment.

Although Foreman tried to appeal her sentence, her efforts were in vain. The acid lady, as she is known, will continue to fight to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison, despite losing the support of her family.

Reflection on the case

The story of Larissa Foreman is a shocking example of how jealousy, hatred, and ambition can drive someone to commit such a heinous act as murder. The case of Timothy Schuster and the «Acid Lady» serves as a warning of the dangers of being consumed by passion and revenge.

