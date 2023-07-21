The episode titled «The Acid Lady» from «Pasión que Mata» presents the shocking story of the murder of Timothy Schuster, carried out by his ex-wife, Larissa Foreman. Timothy was a calm and simple man, married to Larissa, with whom he had two children. The couple separated due to economic problems and custody issues.

Larissa, a successful biochemist, had achieved great economic success with her own laboratory, while Timothy faced financial difficulties. This economic gap generated tensions in the relationship, and she developed a deep resentment towards her husband. Daily arguments and public humiliations became the norm.

The situation became unbearable, and Foreman decided to separate and file for divorce. However, the legal battle between her and Timothy Schuster turned into a fierce fight for child custody and asset division. She was determined not to leave anything for Timothy and showed increasing signs of losing control.

In secret, Larissa Foreman began planning Timothy’s murder. She partnered with an employee, James, to carry out their macabre plan. On July 9, 2003, the biochemist lured Schuster to her home under false pretenses, and there he was attacked by James with a paralyzing gun.