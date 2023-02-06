Alfredo Adame is beaten up in the middle of the street
The Mexican actor is attacked again. Alfredo Adame was beaten up by an unknown assailant with a stick. What did he do to provoke the attack?
- The Mexican actor is attacked again.
- Alfredo Adame was beaten up by an unknown assailant with a stick.
- What did he do to provoke the attack?
Mexican soap opera actor Alfredo Adame has become quite the social media personality ever since he wanted to go into politics, although it didn’t turn out as he hoped. He ended up fighting with people on cruise ships and was even attacked by the public.
February has already begun with some surprises. Well, Adame was again attacked in the middle of the street by a man with a stick and it was all caught on video.
Adame in trouble!
It’s only February and Alfredo Adame has already been caught in another fight. A video was leaked on social media showing the actor in an altercation with another person who eventually chased him into the street and beat him with a stick.
At noon on February 2 Alfredo Adame went viral due to a video in which he is seen on the streets of Mexico City exchanging words with another person. Adame was wearing a red shirt and apparently was heading to the airport.
A fight in the middle of traffic
Videos where Alfredo Adame is seen arguing with another man are circulating on social media. The actor is crossing the street when a man runs up behind him with a stick in his hand. Adame turns to face him, but the actor ends up on the ground, as the other man hits him with the stick.
Alfredo was injured when he arrived at the airport and medical personnel at the terminal treated him on the plane. Images show his head was bloody after the fight.
Alfredo Adame explains what happened
Pop Culture Magazine tweeted the video of the moment when the television presenter was being attacked. Subsequently, Alfredo Adame shared a statement saying that after the fight he traveled to Tabasco for a series of events, but that he also had to go to the hospital for treatment.
“A few minutes ago I was treated at a hospital and I’m receiving the corresponding medical attention. It is worth mentioning that the three presentations scheduled for this weekend are still on, since the public will always come first,” says Alfredo Adame’s statement.
People make fun of the actor
“Seriously? Still not out of one and already into another? This man should be locked up, for his safety! I can’t believe it!” Internet users began to mock Alfredo Adame’s attitude. “That Alfredo doesn’t learn…” commented another.
Some even accused him of being out of his mind: “He doesn’t understand that he’s already an old man and that there is a lot of madmen in the streets, God knows if they were thieves or drug traffickers.” “Now put the old man to sleep, only shame and he doesn’t learn.”