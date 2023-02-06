Alfredo Adame is beaten up in the middle of the street

The Mexican actor is attacked again.

Alfredo Adame was beaten up by an unknown assailant with a stick.

What did he do to provoke the attack?

Mexican soap opera actor Alfredo Adame has become quite the social media personality ever since he wanted to go into politics, although it didn’t turn out as he hoped. He ended up fighting with people on cruise ships and was even attacked by the public.

February has already begun with some surprises. Well, Adame was again attacked in the middle of the street by a man with a stick and it was all caught on video.

Adame in trouble!

It’s only February and Alfredo Adame has already been caught in another fight. A video was leaked on social media showing the actor in an altercation with another person who eventually chased him into the street and beat him with a stick.

At noon on February 2 Alfredo Adame went viral due to a video in which he is seen on the streets of Mexico City exchanging words with another person. Adame was wearing a red shirt and apparently was heading to the airport.