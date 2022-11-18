Ivanka Trump announces that she stay out of politics.

She will not campaign with her father.

It’s rumored Ivanka is under criminal investigation.

Former US President Donald Trump will not have his daughter Ivanka on his campaign team when he runs in 2024. As we remember, she was the former president’s adviser from 2017 to 2021.

“I love my father. This time I have decided to give priority to my small children and the private life that we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka, 41, said in a statement released on social media after her father announced his candidacy on Tuesday night from Florida.

Ivanka Trump announces she’s staying out of politics

According to the EFE news agency, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, parents of three children, were White House advisers during the Trump administration.

“I will always love and support my father and I will continue to do so outside of the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of our administration’s accomplishments,” said Ivanka, who resides in Florida, just like her father. Filed Under: Ivanka Trump politics