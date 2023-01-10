Alex Rodríguez declares he’s in mourning.

He announced the death of his mentor on social media.

“He was my friend, mentor and hero,” said the former baseball player. IRREPLACABLE LOSS! Former professional baseball player Alex Rodríguez spoke out on social media after the death of his mentor, Paul DiMare at the age of 81. Rodríguez, in a moving Instagram post, shared his feelings about losing DiMare and said that he was one of the most important people in his life, having been his benefactor when he was very young. Alex Rodríguez has played for the Yankees, the Texas Rangers and of course, the Seattle Mariners, becoming a fan favorite. In recent years, he’s been in the spotlight for his engagement to Bronx singer, Jennifer Lopez and their eventual breakup. “MY FRIEND, MENTOR AND HERO” Alex Rodríguez opened up to his fans when talking about one of the toughest losses he has had to face. The former baseball player and philanthropist announced the death of his mentor Paul DiMare at 81 years old. He shared that DiMare was and friend and a hero. “Paul DiMare was my friend, mentor and hero. He was a giant in every aspect of life. Brilliant businessman, mogul, titan of the ag industry… the title he preferred was farmer. Humble and kind but tough as nails, Paul got his start in business by selling vegetables out of his family’s neighborhood produce cart. He’s always had the heart of a pioneer,” Rodríguez posted on Instagram.

Why was Paul DiMare so important to Alex Rodríguez? In the post, Rodriguez said that DiMare and his wife, Swanee, performed an act of kindness while he was in school and declared it was one of the most important things in his life. According to the athlete, the DiMare family decided to finance his education when he was studying at Westminster Christian School, which was too expensive for his family to pay for. “Paul loved people and quietly made a huge difference in the lives of those around him. I recently found out that Paul and his wife Swanee financed my education at Westminster Christian School, a high school my family couldn’t afford. That one act of kindness would change the course of my entire life. And I was not alone,“ declared Rodríguez in the Instagram post.

“That’s one thing we didn’t see eye to eye on” He revealed that the DiMare family helped thousands of people pay for schools they wouldn’t have been able to afford otherwise. Likewise, he explained that he had recently had a chance to reminisce with his mentor. “A few Sundays ago, I had the privilege to spend a few hours with Paul and his son Gino. It was magical. We talked about all of his favorite subjects… Swanee, his 4 boys, his faith, history, sports, the University of Miami, politics, and of course the Red Sox (his favorite team). That’s one thing we didn’t see eye to eye on,” Rodríguez declared in Instagram post. Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez Mourning

“I honor him” Finally, Rodríguez pointed out that he will miss his friend and mentor, just as he declared that he will always love him and thanked him for everything he had done while alive. The athlete expressed his deep affection for DiMare and spoke for the first time about the special thing he and his wife did for him. “Mr. DiMare, I love you. I miss you. I honor you. And I thank you,” Rodríguez finished the post. After announcing his loss, fans, friends and loved ones sent messages of support to the former Yankee. “I’m sorry for your loss – such an important person in your life. God bless you.” Filed Under: Alex Rodriguez Mourning