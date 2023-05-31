Álex Kaffie has quit Imagen TV.

This comes after he was sanctioned by Mexican journalist Nacho Lozano.

He posted a statement on Instagram.

Fights in show business sometimes get out of control, as in the case of host Álex Kaffie, who ended up leaving Imagen TV after being sanctioned by the Mexican journalist Nacho Lozano.

Kaffie shared a statement on social media saying that he been treated unfairly and that, despite the fact that the sanction imposed by Nacho Lozano has ended, Álex has no intention of hosting Sale el Sol again or working for the network.

Álex Kaffie leaves Imagen TV after being sanctioned by Nacho Lozano

According to Kaffie’s official Instagram account and El Universal, Álex Kaffie has decided to resign from Imagen TV after being sanctioned because of a «tantrum» thrown by Nacho Lozano.

So, why was he sanctioned? Everything goes back to about a month ago, when Nacho announced that he had abandoned his previous projects to return to Imagen TV. The network welcomed him with open arms but that was the beginning of the end for Kaffie.