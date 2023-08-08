Alaska declares a state of emergency after glacial break

Glacial break causes flooding in Alaska.

Mendenhall Glacier suffers significant damage

In a surprising turn of events, a glacial rupture has wreaked havoc on the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska.

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Images of collapsed houses and destroyed structures paint a bleak picture of the current situation in the area.

The origin of these catastrophic floods lies in the rupture of a glacial lake in Suicide Basin.