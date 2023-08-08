Alaska declares a state of emergency after glacial break
Devastation on the Mendenhall River following catastrophic flooding; authorities issue alert and give details of glacier collapse.
Alaska authorities have declared a state of emergency after an unexpected glacial break.
According to initial reports, several houses were affected by the break in Mendenhall.
Several homes were damaged by severe flooding due to the glacial break.
This prompted Alaskan authorities to issue an evacuation alert for residents.
Mendenhall Glacier suffers significant damage
In a surprising turn of events, a glacial rupture has wreaked havoc on the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska.
Local authorities have declared a state of emergency.
Images of collapsed houses and destroyed structures paint a bleak picture of the current situation in the area.
The origin of these catastrophic floods lies in the rupture of a glacial lake in Suicide Basin.
Alaska declares a state of emergency
The Suicide Basin is a lateral basin in the Mendenhall Glacier, located about 12 miles north of Alaska’s state capital.
This break released a sudden flood of water, triggering a cascade of events, according to ABC News.
Several structures along the river were damaged by the flood waters.
The National Weather Service reported that two houses have been completely lost due to the flooding.
Several structures were damaged
ABC News reported that another residence located close to the area suffered severe damage.
Rob Barr, a deputy city manager of Juneau, expressed concern about some endangered homes.
This includes a condominium that is «significantly undermined».
The situation is even more alarming considering that the floods have been described as an «extreme» event, according to ABC News.
Experts were caught off guard
This natural disaster has left experts perplexed, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
On their scale, the probability of a flood of this magnitude occurring was less than one percent.
Aaron Jacobs, a hydrologist from the National Weather Service Juneau, admitted they had never considered this possibility.
«We didn’t even think this was possible,» Jacobs commented, reflecting the surprise at the magnitude of the catastrophe.
Impact on the community
The local community has witnessed heartbreaking scenes as structures were swept away by the turbulent waters.
A distressing moment of a multi-story structure collapsing and being carried away by the flood was captured in a video.
Residents could do nothing but helplessly watch as the house was carried away by the current.
The video that caused great shock after the glacier collapse was shared by ABC News.
Social media outcry
The magnitude of the devastation becomes evident in videos captured by other residents on social media.
These videos showing the unfolding disaster are circulating on Twitter.
This prompted some users to express concern about the situation on the Mendenhall River.
«I would like to think they have already been evacuated.» «Nature is powerful.» «I hope they are safe,» some commented.
Origin of the catastrophe
The level of Mendenhall Lake reached a peak of 14.97 feet during the incident, causing road closures.
Emergency operations are underway and authorities have urged residents to stay away.
This is not the first episode of floods caused by sudden glacial releases in the Suicide Basin.
The ice rupture that triggered floods in Alaska has left local communities in shock, according to ABC News.
