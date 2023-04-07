Adamari López’s possible ‘Hoy Día’ replacement is revealed (PHOTOS)

The possible new face of Hoy Día is revealed.

After 11 years, Telemundo says goodbye to Adamari López.

A La Casa de los Famosos contestant be her replacement.

Who will replace Adamari López on Hoy Día? Recently, Telemundo released a statement where they officially said goodbye to Adamari López, who hosted the show for 11 years. People are still shocked by the news.

Some time has passed since the network confirmed that the popular Puerto Rican host will no longer be part of the program, however, Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani has revealed on Gossip No Like who could replace Adamari on Hoy Día, saying that they quickly found a replacement for her.

How Telemundo announced Adamari López’s departure

Telemundo issued the following statement: “After 11 years with Telemundo, Telemundo and Adamari Lopez mutually decided that this is the right time for her to step down from her role as host of Hoy Día. Adamari has been an integral part of Telemundo mornings for over a decade, helping Hispanics start their day with her charm and her personality.”

“Adamari is a multifaceted, highly talented television presenter who has been a part of numerous specials and programs on the network. She is always connecting with and serving our viewers with her charisma, authenticity and charm. We are deeply grateful for her continued dedication to Telemundo and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”