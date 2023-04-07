Adamari López’s possible ‘Hoy Día’ replacement is revealed (PHOTOS)
The possible new face of Hoy Día is revealed. After 11 years, Telemundo says goodbye to Adamari López. Who will be her replacement?
Who will replace Adamari López on Hoy Día? Recently, Telemundo released a statement where they officially said goodbye to Adamari López, who hosted the show for 11 years. People are still shocked by the news.
Some time has passed since the network confirmed that the popular Puerto Rican host will no longer be part of the program, however, Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani has revealed on Gossip No Like who could replace Adamari on Hoy Día, saying that they quickly found a replacement for her.
How Telemundo announced Adamari López’s departure
Telemundo issued the following statement: “After 11 years with Telemundo, Telemundo and Adamari Lopez mutually decided that this is the right time for her to step down from her role as host of Hoy Día. Adamari has been an integral part of Telemundo mornings for over a decade, helping Hispanics start their day with her charm and her personality.”
“Adamari is a multifaceted, highly talented television presenter who has been a part of numerous specials and programs on the network. She is always connecting with and serving our viewers with her charisma, authenticity and charm. We are deeply grateful for her continued dedication to Telemundo and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”
Who will replace Adamari on Hoy Día?
According to Gossip Not Like’s Javier Ceriani, Telemundo is already considering another big personality to replace Adamari, and it is a man we all know. Apparently Juan Rivera could replace Adamari on Hoy Día.
What Ceriani said seems to be true, since the singer appeared at the Hoy Día studio, confirming suspicions. The Argentine journalist also said that the position had been offered to Elisa Beristain, but she turned it down. “It’s a historic moment… Juan Rivera will replace Adamari López,” Javier Ceriani said.
Adamari López’s replacement will be confirmed soon
Apparently, this all happened because, according to TV Notas, Telemundo’s ratings skyrocketed after Juan Rivera’s televised vow renewal, making Jenni Rivera’s brother a strong source of income for the television network.
Javier Ceriani announced that the news may be officially released in the coming days. So far Juan Rivera has not commented on it, so at this point it is only a rumor and nothing has been confirmed yet neither by Telemundo nor by the singer himself.
Did Adamari know she was being let go?
One day before the tragic news that Adamari was leaving the show, she posted on Instagram about the show’s new hours. This struck a lot of people as strange because it could ‘confirm’ that she had no idea she was leaving the show.
“My beautiful people I’m happy, I think that I and all my colleagues are because starting next Monday, April 10, we will be there for four hours because you requested it in the program from 7 to 11 am, obviously providing you with the best information of the mornings so I hope you’ll join us.”