Adamari López cries over message Andrés García left her before he died
Adamari López cries over message from Andrés García. She was very moved during 'Hoy Día'. She remembered what the actor told her before he died.
- Adamari López cries over message from Andrés García.
- She was very moved on Hoy Día.
- She remembered what the actor told her before he died.
The entertainment world is still mourning the death of legendary Mexican actor Andrés García. Celebrities have taken to social media to share their empathy and affection for the actor and, on Hoy Día, Adamari López cried over a message that Andrés left her before he died.
The television presenter recalled the time when Andrés García flattered her and told her how beautiful she looked. The host was unable to contain her emotions and gave a moving speech to her viewers.
Adamari López cries over a message that Andrés García left her
Hoy Día devoted a special show in remembrance of legendary Mexican actor, Andrés García. During the program, Adamari López brought up a message that he had sent to her.
In a video from October 2022, Andrés García is seen resting in his bed. Still, his illness didn’t stop the actor from flattering Adamari and sending her a special message.
What did Andrés García tell Adamari López?
From the comfort of his bed, Andrés said: “I wish you the best in everything, especially Adamari López, who is the most beautiful little doll that Telemundo has. I wish you the best for this year, and Adamari López, who is the little doll that hosts it, has no comparison, a hug from your friend Andrés.”
After playing the video, the camera focuses on Adamari’s face and she is initially speechless, overcome by the tragic loss of Andrés García. However, she collected herself and made an emotional statement.
Adamari could not hold back her tears
As they played Andrés García’s message, a camera focused on Adamari in the corner of the screen, showing her tearful reaction.
After Andrés García’s message was finished, Adamari López took over the show and said some very moving words about the late actor.
Adamari’s message to Andrés
Adamari thanked Andrés García for the message he recorded last October and pointed out that Andrés was always a good man.
She said, “A hug, I remember him with so much affection and his passing makes me very sad, I thank him for those beautiful words that he dedicated to us months ago. I ask for a lot of strength for all his family. I hope we always remember him as that great actor, a good being human and that characteristic of a man thrown forward.”