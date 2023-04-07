Adamari López cries over message Andrés García left her before he died

Adamari López cries over message from Andrés García.

She was very moved on Hoy Día.

She remembered what the actor told her before he died.

The entertainment world is still mourning the death of legendary Mexican actor Andrés García. Celebrities have taken to social media to share their empathy and affection for the actor and, on Hoy Día, Adamari López cried over a message that Andrés left her before he died.

The television presenter recalled the time when Andrés García flattered her and told her how beautiful she looked. The host was unable to contain her emotions and gave a moving speech to her viewers.

Adamari López cries over a message that Andrés García left her

Hoy Día devoted a special show in remembrance of legendary Mexican actor, Andrés García. During the program, Adamari López brought up a message that he had sent to her.

In a video from October 2022, Andrés García is seen resting in his bed. Still, his illness didn’t stop the actor from flattering Adamari and sending her a special message.