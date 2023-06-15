‘Snowdrop’ actress Park Soo Ryun dies at 29 after falling down the stairs

Disney+ actress Park Soo Ryun dies after falling down the stairs.

She is best known for appearing in the series Snowdrop.

Her mother confirmed the tragic news. Actress Park Soo Ryun dies. Once again the entertainment world is plunged into mourning. According to Telediario, the young Korean actress who starred in the popular Disney+ series Snowdrop passed away on Sunday, June 11, after falling down a flight of stairs. Park Soo Ryun was just 29 years old and was at the peak of her acting career. She was rushed to the hospital but died of severe brain trauma.

Park Soo Ryun dies after falling down a flight of stairs The family of the Korean actress decided to donate Park Soo Ryun’s organs in order to honor her memory and help people who need them to survive. When the terrible accident occurred, the star of the k-drama Snowdrop was on Jeju Island starting filming for a new project, according to Telediario. Park Soo was on her way home when she fell down the stairs sustaining severe injuries. Her parents shared the sad news that she had died.

Park Soo Ryun’s mother shared a devastating message “Her heart is still beating and there must be someone in desperate need. As a mother and father, we will be comforted by knowing that it will be donated to someone and that it will continue to beat,» Park Soo’s mother told South Korean media. Ryun’s given name was Park Young In. In addition to acting, she was also a successful model. She will be remembered for her performances, mainly in the theater in works like Il Tenore, Finding Kim Jong Wook, Siddhartha and The Day We Loved.