The Grupo Firme vocalist makes a painful announcement.

Eduin Caz is mourning a death in his family.

He stopped a performance to break the news.

Before starting the song to end their concert at the Sueños festival, Grupo Firme vocalist Eduin Caz told the audience that he was going through a very difficult time in his personal life.

Although the last few months have not been easy for the leader of Grupo Firme, the singer has taken refuge in his career and friends. He and his wife are separated and it seems life is hitting him hard.

Eduin Caz mourns a family member

In his last concert with Grupo Firme in Chicago, Eduin Caz interacted with the public as usual, although he declared that he felt sad about his grandmother, who had passed away one night before the performance.

After dedicating the concert and a few words to his grandmother, Eduin Caz continued with the song Ya Supérame and the audience immediately began to sing along. Meanwhile, the singer looked visibly emotional.