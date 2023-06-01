Eduin Caz is mourning a death in his family
The Grupo Firme vocalist makes a painful announcement. Eduin Caz is mourning a death in his family. He stopped a performance to break the news.
- The Grupo Firme vocalist makes a painful announcement.
- Eduin Caz is mourning a death in his family.
- He stopped a performance to break the news.
Before starting the song to end their concert at the Sueños festival, Grupo Firme vocalist Eduin Caz told the audience that he was going through a very difficult time in his personal life.
Although the last few months have not been easy for the leader of Grupo Firme, the singer has taken refuge in his career and friends. He and his wife are separated and it seems life is hitting him hard.
Eduin Caz mourns a family member
In his last concert with Grupo Firme in Chicago, Eduin Caz interacted with the public as usual, although he declared that he felt sad about his grandmother, who had passed away one night before the performance.
After dedicating the concert and a few words to his grandmother, Eduin Caz continued with the song Ya Supérame and the audience immediately began to sing along. Meanwhile, the singer looked visibly emotional.
His pain goes viral
The video of this emotional moment went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, where many users offered their condolences to Eduin Caz: «Just yesterday morning my grandmother passed away and I found out from other people.»
«Because I’m very sentimental, she was like my grandmother that I loved the most, so I am sad but thank you very much for being here, I hope you’ve had the best time,» said Eduin Caz.
Eduin Caz dedicates the concert to his grandmother
«I dedicate this concert to my mother Tomasa who is in heaven right now,» said the singer. Later he prepared to continue with the performance as the audience applauded.
Despite the rumors about that Grupo Firme is losing popularity and ticket sales are lagging, the band’s performance in Chicago looked full. The Mexican band has become one of the most popular in their genre.
Fans offer condolences
Internet users took a few moments to offer their condolences to the Mexican singer on social media: «Eduin Caz had us all crying.» «Rest in peace your mother Tomasa, my condolences to the family for their loss.»
«A complete professional singer.» «God help him to overcome his loss.» «This career has a lot of sacrifices for many, his mother died and he has to continue the show!»