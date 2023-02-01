Actor Kevin O’Neal, brother of Ryan O’Neal, dies (PHOTOS)

Actor Ryan O’Neal’s brother dies.

Kevin O’Neal’s nephew released the news.

How Kevin O’Neal died.

The younger brother of acclaimed actor Ryan O’Neal passed away on January 28 in Seven Oaks, California. This news was reported by Deadline. The actor’s nephew released unfortunate news through a statement.

According to the outlet, Kevin died of natural causes, as Patrick O’Neal revealed in an emotional message on his Instagram account where he recalled his uncle and the path he followed for several years.

Kevin O’Neal’s nephew announces his death on social media

Patrick O’Neal, the actor’s nephew, released the news on Instagram with a series of photographs of his father with his brother. He also explained that he died peacefully and that there was no suffering.

“My dad’s brother, Kevin O’Neal, died Saturday morning 😔 (1/28/23). My uncle passed in his sleep and didn’t suffer for which we are thankful. Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick wrote. Filed Under: Actor Kevin O’Neal dies