Actor Kevin O’Neal, brother of Ryan O’Neal, dies (PHOTOS)
Actor Ryan O'Neal's younger brother dies. Kevin O'Neal's nephew released the news. How Kevin O'Neal died.
The younger brother of acclaimed actor Ryan O’Neal passed away on January 28 in Seven Oaks, California. This news was reported by Deadline. The actor’s nephew released unfortunate news through a statement.
According to the outlet, Kevin died of natural causes, as Patrick O’Neal revealed in an emotional message on his Instagram account where he recalled his uncle and the path he followed for several years.
Kevin O’Neal’s nephew announces his death on social media
Patrick O’Neal, the actor’s nephew, released the news on Instagram with a series of photographs of his father with his brother. He also explained that he died peacefully and that there was no suffering.
"My dad's brother, Kevin O'Neal, died Saturday morning 😔 (1/28/23). My uncle passed in his sleep and didn't suffer for which we are thankful. Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever," Patrick wrote.
Kevin O’Neal had different facets
It should be noted that according to Deadline, Kevin built a career as an actor. However he was not as well-known as his brother. Kevin’s nephew also wrote that he not only dedicated himself to acting, but he also pursued other interests.
"Kevin was an actor, writer and producer. One of the great laughs from the classic film "What's Up, Doc? came after Kevin told the judge….When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him."
Kevin O’Neal’s nephew says goodbye with emotional message
Finally, Patrick recalled his uncle had a unique personality in addition to writing a very emotional message at the end. Kevin O’Neal was 77 years old.
“That energy and personality is an old O’Neal trademark. Heaven better be ready for him!
We send our love and support to his son Garrett. RIP KO!Kevin O'Neal was 77."
Kevin O’Neal’s last role
Kevin retired from show business in the 70s, after having appeared in various productions such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza and The Mod Squad, among others. He also appeared opposite Elvis Presley in the latter’s 1969 feature film The Trouble With Girls, according to Deadline.
Kevin O'Neal is survived by his son Garrett, his brother Ryan, his niece Tatum and nephews Griffin and Patrick. Hundreds of fans have begun to say goodbye through social media.