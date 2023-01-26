Meta will allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram

Meta will reactivate Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

His Twitter account was already reinstated by Elon Musk.

The accounts were suspended after the Jan. 6 riots.

Meta will allow former US President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram. His accounts are set to be reactivated in the coming weeks after being suspended following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Meta announced on Wednesday, January 25, that they are already in the process of reactivating Trump’s accounts and hope they will be ready in the coming weeks. However, it is not yet known if Trump will use them or remain on his social network, Truth Social.

