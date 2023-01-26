Meta will allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram
Meta will reactivate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. His Twitter account was already reinstated by Elon Musk.
- Meta will reactivate Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
- His Twitter account was already reinstated by Elon Musk.
- The accounts were suspended after the Jan. 6 riots.
Meta will allow former US President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram. His accounts are set to be reactivated in the coming weeks after being suspended following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Meta announced on Wednesday, January 25, that they are already in the process of reactivating Trump’s accounts and hope they will be ready in the coming weeks. However, it is not yet known if Trump will use them or remain on his social network, Truth Social.
Meta will allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram
On Wednesday, January 25, Meta Platforms reported that it would reactivate Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts in the coming weeks. They were suspended after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
At that time it was reported that his accounts would be suspended indefinitely. Two years have passed and now Meta believes that it is time to reactivate the ex-president’s accounts.
Why were Donald Trump’s accounts suspended?
After violent demonstrations took place on January 6, 2021 at the Capitol after President Biden’s victory, it was revealed that Donald Trump had incited violence on Facebook and Instagram leading up to the incident.
After those networks gave him a 12-hour warning, where he was told that if he did not comply with the rules, his accounts would be deactivated, the former president continued with his provocative posts. He continued to share messages that violated their rules.
Elon Musk restored Trump’s Twitter account
After Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, he decided to restore Trump’s account. However, Trump has not used it since it was reactivated, instead he continued to use Truth Social.
The ex-president launched his own social network called Truth Social after being suspended from the rest of the networks. Trump has continued to share information with his supporters on his platform, such as the death of one of his faithful supporters, the influencer Diamond.
Meta will restore Donald Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts
Meta has decided to restore Trump’s accounts as he plans to run for president again in 2024, according to USA Today. Despite the fact that Meta said that they would be restored in the coming weeks, his Facebook and Instagram accounts are already active.
Meta clarified that measures are being taken so that Trump cannot post the same type of content as January 2021. It is not yet known if the former president plans to use his social networks again or if he will continue to use Truth Social.